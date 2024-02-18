This week will be a double date in Mexican soccer, prior to Matchday 8, during the week Matchday 9 will be played and the Cruz Azul Football Club will face Club León as a visitor where they will seek to preserve their streak of six games without knowing defeat and five games with victories in a row.
The emerald team will host the León Stadium this Wednesday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. where the locals will want to end their bad streak of three consecutive defeats, while the Machine will want to stay at the top of the standings.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the light blue team against the Guanajuato team.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Kevin Mier – The Colombian goalkeeper has responded as the Machine's starting goalkeeper in these first games, the Machine finally found a replacement for Jose de Jesus Corona.
DFC: Carlos Salcedo – The Mexican defender was close to being left out of the team, but finally he stayed, for this match he could be a starter due to the expulsion of Willer Ditta.
DFC: Erik Lira – The young Mexican has been enabled as a central defender since he had usually only been a midfielder, with Anselmi He has begun to be a starter in that position.
DFC: Gonzalo Piovi – He was one of the cement team's reinforcements in central defense and was immediately trusted by the coach.
MD: Rodrigo Huescas – The young Mexican has impressed the coaching staff with his physical condition and they have followed up on his process, which is expected to be material for the Mexican team.
MC: Lorenzo Faravelli – Another of the reinforcements that the coach requested is one of his trusted men and together with 'Charlie'They are the driving force of the midfield.
MC: Carlos Rodríguez – The Mexican is a fundamental piece in the midfield, he is one of the team's references and his presence is essential.
MI: Carlos Rotondi – The versatile Argentine has been a fundamental piece in the club's tactical scheme since his arrival and cannot be missing from the eleven.
MCO: Uriel Antuna – The skilled Mexican has fit perfectly into the La Noria team and is an undisputed starter within the team.
MCO: Alexis Gutiérrez – Finally, the real opportunities have arrived for the young Mexican who has spent years in the team and who was even loaned out so that he could get a ride, it seems that with the help of Anselmi He will finally be able to progress either from time to time as a starter or receiving minutes off the bench.
DC: Ángel Sepúlveda – The Mexican attacker is the hope of the goal in the Machine with the recent injury of Gabriel Fernandez who will be out for several months due to injury and although he does not usually finish the games he is almost always a starter.
#starting #lineup #Cruz #Azul #León #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply