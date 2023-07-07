The Chivas team has already left behind the tournament where they fell short of the long-awaited title, and for this start of the tournament they started on the right foot, winning 2-1 against León as a visitor.
Now, they will face each other before St. Louis Athleticwhere the rojiblancos appear as the overwhelming favorite and could get their first three points at home and their second consecutive victory,
PO: Miguel Jimenez – The ‘Guacho’ will continue as Chivas’ starting goalkeeper. Despite the fact that his departure was speculated, his good performances keep him in Paunovic’s eleven.
RHP: Alan Mozo – Alan Mozo will appear on the right side. The footballer has played a good role and in the last game he was a key player.
DC: Antonio Briseno – What a great game that ‘Pollo’ Briseño gave in the previous game, where he scored the first goal of the night at the Nou Camp.
DC: Jesus Orozco – Possibly, this could be Chiquete Orozco’s last tournament as a Chivas player, since due to his good conditions, he is wanted in Europe.
MC: Fernando Beltran – In the middle sector of the field appears the ‘Nene’ Fernando Beltrán. The Mexican player has had an outstanding performance and is the undisputed starter.
MC: Fernando González – Accompanying ‘Nene’ in the middle of the field is ‘Oso’ González. Undoubtedly, one of the trusted men of the Serbian strategist.
IE: Pavel Perez – Pavel Pérez is on the left end. The 25-year-old footballer has become a favorite for Veljko Paunovic in the lineup.
MO: Victor Guzman – What about ‘Pocho’ Guzmán? Without a doubt, one of the best players the rojiblanco team has.
ED: Isaac Brizuela – The ‘Bunny’ Brizuela will start next Saturday against the Las Tunas. His speed could make a difference in attack.
CD: Ricardo Marin – It is expected that once again Paunovic will make use of Ricardo Marín, who appeared as a starter against León.
