The Chivas team is motivated and they continue with a big plan. The team led by coach Veljko Paunovic has two consecutive victories in the 2023 Opening Tournament, and they want to go for the third in a row. Although it will not be easy, since they face Necaxa.
Few changes are expected in the starting eleven of the Serbian strategist, due to the good results obtained in the first two dates of the tournament.
PO: Migue Jimenez – The ‘Wacho’ has the full confidence of Paunovic and will seek to avoid goals in his frame.
RHP: Alan Mozo – On the right side will appear Alan Mozo, a Mexican footballer who has established himself in the rojiblanco starting eleven.
DC: Antonio Briseno – Despite his mistake in the last game where he committed the penalty against, the ‘Chicken’ is one of Paunovic’s trusted men.
DC: Gilberto Sepulveda – ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda is not living his best moment, although he is safe in the lower part of the field.
DC: Jesus Orozo – The Chivas jewel will seek to make a difference in the lower part of the field.
LI: Cristian Calderon – In the area on the left side, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, the club’s experienced footballer, will be appearing.
MC: Fernando Beltran – In the middle sector of the field, the soccer player Fernando Beltrán will appear, who is living a good moment.
MO: Victor Guzman – ‘Pocho’ Guzmán wants to recover his level of play shown in the previous tournament.
ED: Yael Padilla- What a moment the Chivas squad player Yael Padilla lives. The 17-year-old player has scored two goals in two games, and is going for more.
ED: Isaac Brizuela – The ‘Rabbit’ Brizuela will be commanding the team and will seek to cause damage with his speed.
CD: Ricardo Marin – In the upper part of the field, the person in charge of scoring the goals will be Ricardo Marín.
