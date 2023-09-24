The commitment of Date 11 of the Liga MX between Chivas and Mazatlanin it Akron Stadium, was brought forward to this Tuesday, September 26, when it was originally scheduled to take place on October 24. The change was due to a series of meeting modifications, since with the participation of Tigers in it Champions Cup against Los Angeles FCthe duel between regios and mazatlecos was also changed, so in the end the red-and-whites agreed with the purples that they could advance the match without any problem.
Just this Saturday, Guadalajara did not go beyond a 0-0 draw against Pachuca in La Fortaleza, despite having dominated much of the match. In the end, the archer Miguel Jimenez He ended up becoming the great hero of the night because he saved a penalty in the 81st minute, preventing a fourth consecutive fall in the semester, although they did add four games without knowing the victory, a very worrying situation. In this way, the Flock reached 14 points in seventh position with three games left on the day, in addition to the Serbian coach again Veljko Paunovic was criticized again for his starting eleven, precisely for keeping Erick Gutierrez although it has not shown anything important.
“We have recovered the clean sheet, fantastic game by ‘Guti’. The only clear chance was the penalty, I don’t doubt that they got it right, I’m referring to those who called the jury but nothing more; The team had many attempts, we lacked the goal and the success in the shots. I loved that the public was united with the team until the last minute. It gave us a lot of peace of mind and the team responded fantastically, I am proud of the effort of the entire team. What there is is a desire to recover our form, division does not exist; here they want to dramatize and provoke things. They are a great group, we even err on the side of being good at times”exclaimed the technician.
Regarding the Cañoneros, despite the Ivorian’s double Ake Loba in it Alfonso Lastras Stadiumended up falling 3-2 against Atlético San Luis. The purple team showed well against the Potosinos, but that was not enough for them to win or draw, which is why the Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo He assured that his team deserved more, and that their main problem was their offensive forcefulness.
“The players came out with heart, regardless of the result. We have worked, and always, as throughout the entire semester, we are missing something to achieve victory. To win you have to be forceful, San Luis did it that way, they had four finishes and scored three goals. We scored the goals when we had the most disorder, we had very little control of the game and those two goals came, it happened to us last week with Cruz Azul and we should not give the opponent an advantage, because with those details the games will go away”, declared the European.
Goalkeeper: Miguel Jiménez – Wacho became the hero against the Cañoneros and it is not the first time that he has shown himself to be the best in the club.
Defense: Gilberto Sepúlveda – It is certain that the starting eleven that closed the cycle of defeats could repeat, so El Tiba will once again be the leader of the defense.
Defense: Jesús Chiquete – The defender was about to be the villain of the night because he committed the penalty that almost caused the defeat of the Flock. Despite this, it is possible that he remains in the scheme instead of Antonio Briseno.
Right back: Alan Mozo – For this match, Don Centros returned to the eleven, being one of those who tried the most by joining the attack. That gave joy to the fans who eight days ago were angry to see Jesus Sanchez.
Left back: Cristián Calderón – Incredibly, El Chicote missed the clearest one against the Tuzos. It is known that the defender joins the attack very well.
Pivot: Yael Padilla – The youth player was enabled as a pivot, missing the absence of Ruben Gonzalezbut in the end, the offensive scheme looked much better than in the National Classic.
Midfielder: Erick Gutiérrez – The criticized reinforcements will continue in the eleven despite the fans’ demands, since Paunovic has blind faith in him and even assures that he is showing improvement, something with which not everyone agrees.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – Yes ok Victor Guzman He finally added minutes when he came on as a substitute against Pachuca, he is still not a starter, which bothers the chiva-brothers. Meanwhile, El Nene must be the orchestrator.
Far right: Ricardo Marín – The coach had a new job for the new signing, since he took him out of his ‘9’ position to make him attack from the right, without looking bad at all.
Left winger: Roberto Alvarado – El Piojo attacked from the left side, being one of the most dangerous. While Alexis Vega does not recover his level, the attacker is still the important man of the attack.
Forward: Ronaldo Cisneros – Roni returned to be the ‘9’, looking well accompanied by Alvarado and Marín. It is possible that we will see it boot again.
This is what Chivas’ possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Jesús Chiquete, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: Yael Padilla, Erick Gutiérrez, Fernando Belrán
Forwards: Ricardo Marín, Ronaldo Cisneros, Roberto Alvarado
Substitutes: ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Alexis Vega, Jesús Brigido, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Alejandro Mayorga, Raúl Rangel, ‘Oso’ González, Raúl Martínez
