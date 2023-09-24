This Tuesday we’ll see you again at home 👊 Get your 🎟️ and join us 👉 https://t.co/9VcvcY4don#EsPorChivas 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TZ7XxnU0Hr — CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 24, 2023

“We have recovered the clean sheet, fantastic game by ‘Guti’. The only clear chance was the penalty, I don’t doubt that they got it right, I’m referring to those who called the jury but nothing more; The team had many attempts, we lacked the goal and the success in the shots. I loved that the public was united with the team until the last minute. It gave us a lot of peace of mind and the team responded fantastically, I am proud of the effort of the entire team. What there is is a desire to recover our form, division does not exist; here they want to dramatize and provoke things. They are a great group, we even err on the side of being good at times”exclaimed the technician.

“The players came out with heart, regardless of the result. We have worked, and always, as throughout the entire semester, we are missing something to achieve victory. To win you have to be forceful, San Luis did it that way, they had four finishes and scored three goals. We scored the goals when we had the most disorder, we had very little control of the game and those two goals came, it happened to us last week with Cruz Azul and we should not give the opponent an advantage, because with those details the games will go away”, declared the European.