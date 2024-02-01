The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara They did not have a good time at the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament. They had added only two points in three matches, tying against the Santos Laguna on matchday one, losing with Tigers in number two and also tying with the Tijuana Xolos.
It was until Tuesday, January 30, in the duel corresponding to matchday four of the Clausura 2024 tournament, when those led by the Argentine Fernando Gago achieved their first victory of the semester, after defeating the team by a score of 3-2. Red Devils of Tolucaand before him Atlético San Luis They will try to obtain their second consecutive victory.
The match corresponding to matchday number five of the Clausura 2024 tournament will take place next Sunday, February 4, 2024, on the field of the Alfonso Lastras stadium at 7:00 p.m.
Atlético San Luis maintains a slight advantage over Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara. In the last five matches, the Potosinos have won two games, Chivas only one and the other two ended in a draw.
However, the last time they met, the final result ended 3-1 in favor of the rojiblancos, so those of the Sacred Flock will surely jump onto the field with the intention of adding three, and thus tilt a little the record of confrontations between both clubs.
Goalie: Raúl Rangel
Defenses: 'Tiba' Sepúlveda, Chiquete Orozco, José Castillo, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: Erick Gutiérrez, 'Pocho' Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán
Forwards: Cade Cowell, Roberto Alvarado, JJ Macías
