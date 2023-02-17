Club Deportivo Guadalajara will face matchday 8 of the Clausura 2023 tournament on its visit to Ciudad Universitaria to face Club Universidad Nacional where it will seek to remain in the top eight of the standings.
For its part, the Pedregal team will try to return to victory, after accumulating four games without defeat as a result of two draws and two losses.
We leave you with what could be the starting lineup of the rojiblanco team where they will seek to maintain their good streak, although it is a fact that there will be changes for date 8.
Q: Miguel Jimenez – He ‘Wacho‘ is the starting goalkeeper for the rojiblanco team and up to now remains undisputed.
RHP: Alan Mozo – It seems that Mozo’s ownership in the rojiblanco team is finally being established after several months and after the mid-week rotations he would be back.
CB: Jesus Orozco – The youth squad player has returned to the ownership of the team and has left Hiram Mier on the bench in recent dates.
CB: Gilberto Sepulveda – Sepulveda He has become the trusted man in the coach’s central office and has been immovable.
LI: Cristian Calderon – He ‘chicote‘ is another of the elements that have established themselves in ownership in a specific position with the Serbian coach, in this case he has taken over the left side.
MC: Sergio Flores – The captain and referent of the midfield, the ‘Nene’ Beltran He is in doubt to play the weekend after the injury last Sunday against Tuzos, so it will be last minute if he will have a presence, although he could well start from the bench.
MC: Fernando González – The midfielder has become the trusted midfield duo for the coaching staff.
MD: Roberto Alvarado – The ‘Piojo’ is another of the players who are already gaining a position of trust in the team Veljko Paunovic.
MO: Victor Guzman – He ‘little‘ He is already establishing himself as the team’s goalscoring benchmark in the absence of players like Alexis Vega and Jose Juan Macias.
IM: Carlos Cisneros – Given the injury of Alexis Vega He has entered the quite and has become the owner.
DC: Daniel Rios – He has been winning the game Ronaldo Cisneros and has been left with the ownership in the offense in recent dates.
