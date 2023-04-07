He Atletico Madrid of “The cholo” Simeone will face the Vallecano Ray of Andoni Iraola in The leaguein an exciting match of the day number 28. This match will not be easy, as both teams are recognized for their intense play and have the responsibility of scoring points to climb positions in the table.
In the case of Rayo Vallecano, it is crucial to get the three points to achieve their goals. Next, the possible lineup of Atlético de Madrid that will face Rayo Vallecano is presented.
BY – Jan Oblak: Without a doubt, he will start in the game against Rayo Vallecano. His position is assured thanks to his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, which makes him a guarantee for the ‘mattress’ team.
LI – Yannick Carrasco: It is very probable that Yannick Carrasco is the winger on the left side of the field. His ability to make offensive transitions for his flank and his ability to unbalance the game are qualities that the coach values highly.
DFC – Beautiful: The first player to occupy the central position of the rear of three defenders would be Mario Hermoso, who stands out for his physical power and ability to correct and cut the opponent’s game with great efficiency.
DFC – Gimenez: It is very likely that the second player to form part of this defense is the Uruguayan José María Giménez. His great ability to lead the defensive line and his experience in important matches make him an essential player for the tactical scheme
CBD – Savic: Finally, the third center back will be Savic, who thanks to his experience and lucidity to play from the bottom, is very likely to be part of the starting eleven in the match against Rayo Vallecano.
RB- Nahuel Molina: To close the defensive line, the Argentine winger Molina is expected to be part of the starting eleven. With his ability to spread out on the field and be important in transition, his presence is invaluable to the team.
MC – Llorente: It is very likely that Llorente will be part of the trivote in the gestation area. He is a solid defensive player and has the ability to get the ball out from the back. He is always an important option for Simeone.
MC-Koke: The captain, the leader. Koke will very likely be the epicenter of the midfield if nothing goes wrong at the end.
MC – Rodrigo DePaul: Possibly we will see the Argentine return to the starting eleven who is already known and wants to regain prominence with the ‘mattress’ team.
DC – Alvaro Morata: The Spanish striker is always an interesting and decisive option for Siemone. With Memphis’ injury and his absence, the odds of us seeing him start go up.
ST – Antoine Griezmann: The total genius of Atlético de Madrid, the Frenchman Griezmann. If he is physically available, he will most certainly play.
Goalie: Jan Oblak
Defenses: Molina, Hermoso, Giménez, Savic, Carrasco
Midfielders: Llorente, Koke, DePaul
strikers: Griezmann, Morata
