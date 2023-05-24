The team of ‘El Cholo’ Simeone He has everything ready to face the Spanish in the twilight of LaLiga with the greatest intention of keeping the second place in the league championship. It will not be easy, since Espanyol is a rival that knows how to ruin nights for the big teams. There is promise of intense football from these two.
BY – Grbic: The young goalkeeper will surely be the one who starts this game against Espanyol, because Oblak is still a doubt.
LI – Yannick Carrasco: There is a high probability that Yannick Carrasco will occupy the left lane of the field as a winger. The coach highly values his ability to make offensive transitions down that flank and his ability to unbalance the game, making him a key player in the team.
DFC – Beautiful: The player in charge of occupying the central position in the defensive line of three would be Mario Hermoso, who stands out for his remarkable physical power and his ability to correct and cut the opponent’s game with great efficiency.
DFC – Gimenez: It is very likely that the second player to form part of this defense is the Uruguayan José María Giménez. His great ability to lead the defensive line and his experience in important matches make him an essential player for the tactical scheme
CBD – Savic: Finally, the third center back will be Savic, who thanks to his experience and lucidity to play from the bottom, is very likely to be part of the starting eleven in the match against Rayo Vallecano.
RB- Nahuel Molina: Argentine full-back Molina is expected to take a place in the starting eleven to complete the defensive line. His ability to deploy on the field and his importance in transition make his presence invaluable to the team.
MC – Saul: With Llorente out, we will surely see Saúl in the starting lineup next game.
MC-Koke: The captain, the leader. Koke will very likely be the epicenter of the midfield if nothing goes wrong at the end.
MC – Rodrigo DePaul: It is likely that we will see the Argentinian return to the starting XI, as he is familiar with the ‘colchonero’ team and has the desire to regain prominence.
DC – Alvaro Morata: The Spanish striker is always an interesting and decisive option for Siemone. He is without a doubt the best piece that can be further forward of the team.
ST – Antoine Griezmann: The incomparable talent of Atlético de Madrid, the Frenchman Griezmann. If he is in full physical condition, it is very likely that he will participate in the game.
Goalie: Grbic
Defenses: Molina, Hermoso, Giménez, Savic, Carrasco
Midfielders: Saul, Koke, DePaul
strikers: Griezmann, Morata
#starting #lineup #Atlético #Madrid #face #Espanyol #LaLiga #match
Leave a Reply