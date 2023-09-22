Club América will visit Toluca next Sunday, September 24 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium. The Águilas will enter this duel as super leaders of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League.
In the last five matches, the azulcremas have two wins, two draws and only one defeat, although this one was especially painful since it ultimately meant elimination in the semifinals of the Apertura 2022.
Goalkeeper: Luis Ángel Malagón – Alberto Aguilar, goalkeeper coach of the Mexican National Team for more than a decade, recently declared that the América goalkeeper has not yet matured enough to compete for the Tri title with Guillermo Ochoa. Malagón will seek to show that they are wrong about him.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – The Águilas right back is a light when he joins the attack, but, although he has improved little by little, he suffers when he has to defend. This is the pending issue for Álvarez.
Central defender: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean defender shone in the duel against Chivas de Guadalajara, but left some doubts against Querétaro despite having scored the winning goal. Given the injuries of Néstor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres and Israel Reyes, he will repeat as a starter against Toluca.
Central defense: Ramón Juárez – Surprisingly, the American youth squad has taken ownership. Juárez del Castillo has looked sober and solid in the minutes he has received.
Left back: Luis Fuentes – The left side still has no permanent owner. Sometimes Fuentes appears and other times Salvador Reyes appears. Jardine has opted for the veteran in the most recent duels.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos – The former FC Barcelona and Villarreal player has played 531 minutes over seven games and has one assist in the Apertura 2023. Jardine trusts him.
Central midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo – The Spanish midfielder is recovering his best moment. Fidalgo wants to get rid of the Clausura 2023 thorn and achieve important things this season.
Offensive midfielder: Diego Valdés – Without a doubt, the Chilean is the best player that América has. Valdés has four goals and two assists in the Apertura 2023. He is the man of the match every game.
Left winger: Leonardo Suárez – The competition for this position is open after the return of Alejandro Zendejas. The Argentine forward has two goals and two assists this season.
Far right: Brian Rodríguez – The same thing happens on the far left. ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez has already returned to activity, but his compatriot is ahead of him. Brian has four goals and an assist in the Apertura 2023.
Center forward: Julián Quiñones – The Colombian attacker has not been able to play on the left, his favorite position, due to Henry Martín’s injury. Even so he has managed to score four goals and provide three assists. America’s lead is scary.
