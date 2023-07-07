Next Saturday the Águilas del América will be facing the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, in the second game of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
The team led by coach André Jardine seeks to get rid of the thorn, after having started the tournament on the wrong foot, falling agonizingly and by somersault 2-1 against the Braves de Juárez.
PO: Oscar Jimenez – In the last game against the border team, he was a factor for the two goals against, so now he will seek to prevent his goal from being pierced.
LI: Miguel Layún – On the left side, the new account coach is expected to use Miguel Layún, who was the captain in the last game.
DC: Nestor Araujo – Néstor Araujo will appear in the central zone. The bastion will seek to use his proven experience to make a difference.
DC: Sebastian Cáceres – The Uruguayan Sebastián Cáceres will be accompanying Araujo in the defensive part of the field.
RHP: Kevin Alvarez – The Mexican soccer player will be playing his second game defending the cream-blue shirt.
MC: Richard Sanchez – What about Richard Sanchez? Without a doubt, one of the best midfielders in Liga MX.
More news from America:
MC: Jonathan Dos Santos – Jonathan Dos Santos will appear as a pivot and creation player. Despite having few reflectors, he is liked by the Brazilian coach.
MO. Diego Valdes – The Chilean Diego Valdés is one of the essentials in the American team. Without a doubt, he will start.
ED: Leo Suarez – Unquestionably, Leo Suárez has earned his place in the starting lineup with América. In the last game a great goal was sent.
IE: Brian Rodriguez – One of the most questioned players is Brian Rodríguez. The Uruguayan soccer player continues without being able to fill the eye among American fans.
CD: Roman Martinez – Despite the manifest errors in the last game, it is expected that the ‘Mozumbito’ will start against Querétaro.
#starting #lineup #América #Querétaro #Apertura
Leave a Reply