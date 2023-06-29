The América team is ready to make its debut in the 2023 Opening Tournament, when next Friday it will open facilities by facing the Bravos de Juárez, in play corresponding to matchday 1.
This match will be the official debut of the coach andre jardinewho seeks at all costs to start on the right foot in command of the azulcrema club.
The Brazilian strategist would already have his starting eleven to face the border team. Some changes are expected regarding the players who started in the last game of the last tournament.
PO: Oscar Jimenez – A golden opportunity is presented to Oscar Jiménez, who was one step away from leaving the club, however, with the participation of Malagón in El Tri, the moment presents itself to remove the thorn.
RHP: Kevin Alvarez – Another of the debuts in this game will be that of the winger Kevin Álvarez, who arrives as one of the brand new reinforcements for this tournament.
DC: Sebastian Cáceres – The central defender Sebastián Cáceres was criticized for his poor performance in the tournament that closed, although everything seems to indicate that he will continue as a starter.
DC: Emilio Lara – One of the bets that the coach will be making is that of Emilio Lara. The footballer is expected to occupy the central zone, a position that is natural for him and where he could give good results.
LI: Luis Fuentes – In the sector of the left wing will be Luis Fuentes. The player will make use of his proven experience and will seek to make a difference in the ups and downs.
MC: Richard Sanchez – The technicians in America pass and pass and the Paraguayan Richard Sánchez continues to be one of the immovable of the club.
MC: Jonathan Dos Santos – For this game, one of the elements that will start is Jonathan Dos Santos, who wants to be noticed to fight for ownership.
ED: Leo Suarez – One of the footballers who showed the best work in the previous tournament was Leo Suárez. The Uruguayan was a key player and appeared at important moments.
MO: Diego Valdes – The Chilean Diego Valdés is another of the trustworthy men of the directive. He has played a good team in attack and his goals have made a difference.
IE: Brian Rodriguez – On the left side of the field is Brian Rodríguez. Soccer player who does not finish giving the last stretch in the club.
CD: Roman Martinez – One of the most important bets that has attracted attention is that of Román Martínez. Everything seems to indicate that the coach will give ‘Mozumbito’ minutes for the start of the tournament.
