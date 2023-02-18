América continues to fly high after winning 1-3 on a visit to Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadiumwith double of Henry Martin and a Chilean target Diego Valdes, to move up to fourth place in the table with 13 points. The next commitment of the azulcrema club will be on Sunday, February 19, when it receives Xolos de Tijuana at the Aztec stadium for Matchday 8 of Liga MX.
In Coapa, Alexander Zendejas He is progressing favorably in his recovery to return to activity, which is planned for the first days of March. The winger works together with the kinesiologist to resume the starting position. This Thursday, the Mexican American carried out a session with a greater physical load and had contact with the ball, although he still cannot play soccer with the rest of the squad. Next to Zandejas is working Jürgen Dammwho has not been taken into account in the tournament.
Given the good performance of the team, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He pointed out that he is happy with the results and sent a message to the critics, since he started in the first days with a string of draws.
“Two dates ago they were there to annihilate us. We achieved the second consecutive victory and the illusion is always in this institution. It is what generates such a big club. We are calm, we go day by day. That illusion is always there, especially when the team responds in this way”he declared.
On the other hand, after debuting with defeat on his return to the Canes Aztecas bench, michael herrera He highlighted the attitude of his pupils, although he also lamented the defensive errors that gave the rival victory.
“The team gave an acceptable game. We are understanding the idea of what we are pretending. We stop having the ball. We give the initiative to the rival. He was controlled. They had no opportunities. It seems to me that the team was controlling the actions well. We saw ourselves as more dangerous in the few opportunities we had, but that’s football. Unfortunately we couldn’t make it happen and in the end we suffered a loss that hurts us. The time we have been working for is a short time, but I saw the team determined and they want to fight one on one against anyone”said the helmsman.
On the other hand, the Chilean Joaquin Montecinos He withdrew from the match due to an injury, so they put ice on his knee to reduce inflammation in the area, without knowing how he is. About it, The lice said: “You have to wait for the results of the studies that are done to see what you have. But there is a team for another to come replace it and look for the result in Mexico ”.
Q: Oscar Jimenez – Despite receiving criticism at the beginning, the goalkeeper has remained in the starting eleven, since the team has not known defeat.
DC: Nestor Araujo – Strangely, the defender was not part of the starting eleven against saint Louiseven though he has been the most trusted man, but most likely he will return before Tijuana to lead the rear.
DC: Sebastian Cáceres – The Uruguayan defender has been widely criticized for his mistakes, but the tano seems to have full confidence in his performance, so he would go in instead of Israel Reyes.
RHP: Miguel Layun – The jarocho saw action against the Potosinos instead of emilio larabecause the result was output, it could repeat again.
LI: Salvador Reyes – The competition between Chava and Louis Fuentes He gets really strong, but thanks to his youth, the winger would be convincing once again just like when he was signed.
MD: Richard Sanchez – The Paraguayan has been in great shape since he returned to ownership, he is also a danger when it comes to taking free kicks.
MD: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard is the most decisive man in the team, apart from not being the captain, he has enough leadership to drench the rest.
MO: Diego Valdes – The Chilean continues to be criticized, but at least he has already started to score, which the fans were asking for. Thanks to this, the tano it continues to take it into account as one of the axes of the attack.
IE: Jonathan Rodriguez – Little by little you are having a level similar to that shown in your past stages of Mexican soccer. He does not let go of the title because he is a danger on the left side.
ED: Leo Suarez – When it was thought that the Uruguayan brian rodriguez or the Colombian Roger Martinez could be initial after injury of Alexander Zendejas, the tano He surprised by placing the Argentine and due to the victory, he would start again.
CD: Henry Martin – La Bomba is experiencing its best start in Mexican soccer by taking nine scores, being the current scoring leader. When a striker is this hot, you can’t leave him out of action.
Starting lineup: Óscar Jiménez; Nestor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres, Salvador Reyes, Miguel Layún; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Diego Valdes, Leo Suarez, Jonathan Rodriguez; Henry Martin.
Banking: Luis Malagón, Israel Reyes, Roger Martínez, Pedro Aquino, Brian Rodríguez, Federico Viñas, Román Martínez, Emilio Lara, Luis Fuentes, Jonathan Dos Santos.
