Last tickets! Secure your spots and see you this Saturday at the Fortress Warrior.

Added to this, it was possible to know that the tano he was practicing shooting from set pieces, since two of the four goals they have conceded were due to carelessness due to poor coverage after the opponent’s shots, hoping to avoid that against the lagoons.

It should be remembered that the Coapa team also held a friendly during the week against the Houston Dynamo of the MLSwhere the Mexican militates Hector Herrerathrashing 6-1 with a double from the Uruguayan brian rodriguez.

Federico Viñas is back in training with the America club. The Uruguayan spent two weeks in therapy for an injury to his left leg.

Regarding the match, the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo assured that they have been working hard, especially at home, so they hope to get a good result against America.

“Facing it in the best way, focused, the message is to propose, is to make TSM a strength, all of this entails a responsibility on the field within my part and together to be all concentrated, to make the game plan that is proposed to us Lalo Fentanes and look for the three points with the illusion that the people support us and on top of that, provide a good show for the fans ”launched the captain.

Santos needed a central defender to put pressure on the other defenders and for internal competition to get good, Jaziel Orozco is the last-minute "reinforcement" in Santos.