America he finally knew the victory in the Closing Tournament 2023, of the MX Leagueas they thrashed 6-0 at Mazatlan with triplet of Henry Martin, although it should also be noted that the team has not known defeat after previously stringing three consecutive draws, so it marches with six units in the table. The next commitment of the Eagles will be on Saturday, February 4 when they visit Saints Lagoon in it TSM Corona Stadium.
For this match, the Argentine helmsman Fernando Ortiz The Uruguayan arrives with a full squad, since they have already recovered from their respective injuries Federico Vinas Y Jurgen Dammalthough it seems unlikely that they can go home.
Added to this, it was possible to know that the tano he was practicing shooting from set pieces, since two of the four goals they have conceded were due to carelessness due to poor coverage after the opponent’s shots, hoping to avoid that against the lagoons.
It should be remembered that the Coapa team also held a friendly during the week against the Houston Dynamo of the MLSwhere the Mexican militates Hector Herrerathrashing 6-1 with a double from the Uruguayan brian rodriguez.
On the other hand, the Warriors de la Comarca had been very calm on the issue of reinforcements, so last week they closed a couple of signings with the Colombian Emerson Rodriguez and the Argentine Raúl ‘Salsita’ GonzálezApart from that, he achieved one at the last moment and it is about jaziel orozcocoming from Royal Salt Lake of the MLS. The defender with dual nationality arrives on loan.
Regarding the match, the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo assured that they have been working hard, especially at home, so they hope to get a good result against America.
“Facing it in the best way, focused, the message is to propose, is to make TSM a strength, all of this entails a responsibility on the field within my part and together to be all concentrated, to make the game plan that is proposed to us Lalo Fentanes and look for the three points with the illusion that the people support us and on top of that, provide a good show for the fans ”launched the captain.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Oscar Jimenez – It seems that the technician Fernando Ortiz it will apply the eleven that wins, eleven that repeats, so there would be no changes. The goalkeeper seeks to be a benchmark and has a new test.
DC: Nestor Araujo – With his World Cup and European experience, the defender is the leader of the defense, so he must guide the rest of his teammates, especially when it comes to set pieces, who have been practicing during the week.
DC: Sebastian Cáceres – Despite having arrived as a ‘bomb’ signing, for now the opportunity is over for Israel Reyessince the Uruguayan has managed to make a good dumbbell with Araujo.
RHP: Emilio Lara – Despite the mistakes made in the first games, the winger is still developing, something he knows the tanoso it’s fixed on the right wing.
LI: Salvador Reyes – Although Louis Fuentes It was one of the coach’s trustworthy, in the end, Chava has won a new chance to take over the left wing.
MD: Richard Sanchez – He returned to ownership and scored a great goal from set pieces, his specialty. With more offensive than defensive qualities, he seems to add more to the strategist’s unemployed.
MD: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard is the important man, unbalancing, he knows how to move on either side of the field and everything happens through his feet, so he must always be present.
MO: Diego Valdes – The patience of the fans was running out with the Chilean, but although he already scored in the win, he must continue to show why he came to the club.
ED: Alejandro Zendejas – Incredible as it may seem, the American did not provide an assist or score a goal in the thrashing of the Mazatlecos, but that is not enough to take his place on the right side of the attack.
IE: Jonathan Rodriguez – El Cabecita had a good duel against the purple team, since he assisted and scored, getting along perfectly with Valdes Y Martin. He recovered the position he lost with his compatriot brian rodriguez.
CD: Henry Martin – La Bomba exploded against the Cañoneros with a hat-trick and assist. The striker wants to continue showing that he is the best version of him. His goal is to fight for the scoring title.
Starting lineup: Óscar Jiménez; Nestor Araujo, Sebastian Cáceres, Emilio Lara, Salvador Reyes; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas, ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez; Henry Martin.
Banking: Luis Malagón, Luis Fuentes, Israel Reyes, Jonathan Dos Santos, Miguel Layún, Pedro Aquino, Brian Rodríguez, Leo Suárez, Roger Martínez, Federico Viñas, Jürgen Damm, Esteban Solana.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#starting #lineup #América #Santos #Laguna #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply