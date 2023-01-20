Club América will receive the Puebla Strip on the corresponding day 3 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, where they will seek to achieve their first win of the contest.
On the first date of the championship they equalized to zero scores against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and on the second date they equalized again, but now at 2-2 against the Diablos Rojos de Toluca. That way they add two points after two finds.
On their own, the Angelópolis team was a 5-1 scorer on matchday 1, while on matchday 2 they beat Querétaro 2-0 at home.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Oscar Jimenez – As long as he does not make blunders, it is a fact that Jiménez will remain as a starter, after many years waiting for his opportunity as a starter.
RHP: Emilio Lara – The Eagles have not been able to sign a player who will give competition to the youth, therefore, he will remain as a starter.
CB: Israel Reyes – The stellar signing of the defense would remain as a starter and would be the direct competence of Néstor Araujo.
CB: Sebastian Cáceres – He is the trusted man in Ortiz’s cream-blue defense, so the Uruguayan is immovable.
LI: Luis Fuentes – The veteran defender is another of Ortiz’s trusted men, and there isn’t a player who is any real competition for him either.
MC: Pedro Aquino – The Peruvian has begun to receive a greater opportunity from the coaching staff at this start of the tournament on the ‘Cachorro’.
MC: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spanish midfielder is one of the regular starters and is the trusted man in the coach’s midfield.
MD: Alejandro Zendejas – Since his arrival in Coapa, his level has pleased him and he immediately earned a place as an immovable member of the team.
CAM: Diego Valdes – The Chilean attacker is an essential piece in Ortiz’s scheme given his contribution to the offense.
IM: Brian Rodriguez – The Uruguayan has settled in a better way in that position than Jonathan Rodríguez himself, so he will surely remain as a starter.
DC: Henry Martin – One of the new captains and the benchmark of the cream-blue attack, after the first two dates it is a fact that he must remain as a starter.
#starting #lineup #América #Puebla #matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply