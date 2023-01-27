América has not been able to know victory so far in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, since it has three draws against Queretaro, Toluca Y Pueblaexasperating the fans, who are already demanding better results from the Argentine technical director Fernando Ortiz.
Mazatlan is the next rival of the Eagles, which will come to the Aztec stadium for Date 4, next Saturday, January 28, where the objective of the Azulcremas will be to win their first match to calm the waters a bit. For this duel the tano would not have the participation of the Uruguayan Federico Vinas Y Jurgen Dammsince both are in rehabilitation, although in the case of the first, it is sounding very strong that he would leave the Nest to go to the MLS.
On the criticism that the team is receiving, the defender Israel Reyes He has asked the fans not to go crazy, although he knows how demanding it is to be part of the club. In addition to this, he hopes that they can hang the zero, since they have been working on it during the week.
“It is not what was expected because we had rivals with whom we could compete better and get the three points. I don’t think we got off to a bad start. I am confident that when we get our first victory we will head towards being in the first places. You can tell from the moment you arrive that the team always seeks to win and the media talk about why America must always be winning. It is something that makes us grow more, we demand ourselves and give an extra to get the results “stated the reinforcement for C2023.
On the other hand, the coach of the Cañoneros, the Argentine Gabriel Caballeroclaimed to have a competitive team, aiming to be in the leaguealthough for now they are the last place in the classification without any points.
“I think we have a competitive team that can also win or lose, that at times surpasses the rival and in those moments is when you have to be accurate. That has happened to us in these two games, against Saints we had to go 2-0 up, but football is like that, the ball has to go in otherwise the rest is worthless. We have the team to compete with anyone, we have to be in a zone between eight and ten, twelve. Unfortunately, the first game was suspended, which was to start at home and that was important. We have been working well since last tournament, but we were not reflecting it in the points, this tournament we have to do it. I have a very big responsibility with the team, I promised that the team will be fighting in other positions than where we are now, the tournament is starting, the players we needed have arrived, it is part of the adaptation. The base, the style, the idea is clear and the player has to accept it.”indicated The Eternal.
Q: Oscar Jimenez – Despite the criticism he receives, for now the goalkeeper remains safe under the three posts, since he has the confidence of the helmsman, remembering that he has had good interventions in the three duels played.
DC: Nestor Araujo – The Mexican World Cup player is the leader of the central defense, so his mission will be to prevent them from receiving scores again, working especially on set pieces, which has been a weakness.
DC: Israel Reyes – After the words released, the defender will have to show that he is up to the task of a big club like América. He so far he has left some doubts, so he must improve.
LI: Emilio Lara – Although he has shown weaknesses in these last duels, he is young and has a lot to learn. Being considered a promising player, he must face these adversities.
RHP: Salvador Reyes – Again Chava would take the place of Louis Fuentesgiven that the tano I would seek to give continuity to the previously presented eleven. The right side was ringing to leave the Nest, so he must leave everything on the pitch.
MD: Richard Sanchez – The Paraguayan would appear as a pivot, repeating once more. El Cachorro has more offensive qualities than the Peruvian Peter AquinoTherefore, it would be more to the liking of the coach to seek victory.
MD: Alvaro Fidalgo – By far, the Spaniard is the best player that the Coapa team has, since it is very different when he is absent. From midfield he is in charge of organizing the attack. He is immovable.
MO: Diego Valdes – The Chilean’s opportunities are running out, who surely already began to feel the water up to his neck when he saw that the fans want him out of the starting eleven. He must be key in the operation of the attack.
ED: Alejandro Zendejas – Despite the fact that he saw action with the USA in a friendly, the attacker stays in rhythm and hardly wants to stay on the bench, so it could be important if they want to beat the purple box.
IE: Brian Rodriguez – It seems that the Uruguayan has finished convincing the helmsman to keep the starting position over his countryman jonathan rodriguez. His speed and good ball scoring are important.
CD: Henry Martin – La Bomba has already shown that it continues with fine aim after the great semester it gave last year. The captain has already scored in this tournament and hopes to continue racking up goals to fight for the scoring title.
Starting lineup: Miguel Jimenez; Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Emilio Lara; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Diego Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodriguez; Henry Martin.
Banking: Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Miguel Layún, Luis Fuentes, Pedro Aquino, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jonathan Rodríguez, Roger Martínez, Leo Suárez, Esteban Solana.
