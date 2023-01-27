General sale! 🦅🔥 Attend this Saturday, January 28 at 9:05 p.m. to day 4 💻| Online sale: https://t.co/GlqFjF9Mm6

🏟️| ticket office 1 @Aztec stadium (Tlalpan Esplanade) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/iUrYcsR3G2 — Club America (@ClubAmerica) January 25, 2023

On the criticism that the team is receiving, the defender Israel Reyes He has asked the fans not to go crazy, although he knows how demanding it is to be part of the club. In addition to this, he hopes that they can hang the zero, since they have been working on it during the week.

“It is not what was expected because we had rivals with whom we could compete better and get the three points. I don’t think we got off to a bad start. I am confident that when we get our first victory we will head towards being in the first places. You can tell from the moment you arrive that the team always seeks to win and the media talk about why America must always be winning. It is something that makes us grow more, we demand ourselves and give an extra to get the results “stated the reinforcement for C2023.

“We don’t have to go crazy”: Israel Reyes takes pressure off America’s shaky start to the tournament https://t.co/IA8qXQTi7q pic.twitter.com/OA71Y9OGuN — Halftime (@halftime) January 26, 2023

“I think we have a competitive team that can also win or lose, that at times surpasses the rival and in those moments is when you have to be accurate. That has happened to us in these two games, against Saints we had to go 2-0 up, but football is like that, the ball has to go in otherwise the rest is worthless. We have the team to compete with anyone, we have to be in a zone between eight and ten, twelve. Unfortunately, the first game was suspended, which was to start at home and that was important. We have been working well since last tournament, but we were not reflecting it in the points, this tournament we have to do it. I have a very big responsibility with the team, I promised that the team will be fighting in other positions than where we are now, the tournament is starting, the players we needed have arrived, it is part of the adaptation. The base, the style, the idea is clear and the player has to accept it.”indicated The Eternal.

“We have the team to compete with anyone”😎 Gabriel Caballero, DT of the @MazatlanFCanalyzes the boot of your computer in this #Closure2023 EXCLUSIVE in #BRANDClaroMVS https://t.co/8XaZ4HavwH pic.twitter.com/3pxnZfDt6T – MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) January 26, 2023