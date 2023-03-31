After 12 days of the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club América remains in third place in the general classification with 23 points and hopes to remain among the best four for the close of the regular season to advance to the Liguilla directly.
This weekend after the FIFA Date, they hope to once again go on a winning streak against Club León because, currently, it is direct competition to have a place among the best four since it occupies the second place in the classification with 24 points and accumulates eight games in a row without defeat.
In this way, the Panzas Verdes will seek to continue in second place in the general table and are shaping up to be a difficult rival in the final phase.
We leave you with what could be the starting lineup of the Azulcrema team where they will seek to maintain their good streak and get a good result from the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’, although they would have to do it with a formation possibly modified by the wear and tear of the activity international if so decided by the coaching staff.
Q: Luis Ángel Malagón – The 26-year-old goalkeeper made his debut on date 11 in the visit of the Eagles at ‘El Volcán’, there he was able to keep his clean sheet and for this weekend it would be his third game as a starter.
RHP: Emilio Lara – The youth defender has fully returned to ownership and although he has just scored an own goal against Rebaño Sagrado, his defensive work continues to be carried out in a good way.
CB: Israel Reyes – The stellar signing of the defense would remain as a starter and continues to be an immovable Fernando Ortiz in defense.
CB: Sebastian Cáceres – He is the man of confidence in the cream-blue defense of ortizso the Uruguayan is immovable and will surely start despite having had activity with the Uruguayan team in another way if he is not 100% physically Nestor Araujo I would enter the quite.
LI: Salvador Reyes – It seems that the coaching staff has finally managed to trust ‘girl‘ and has been gaining ownership of Louis Fuentes which was a favorite of ortiz. Although there is a possibility that he gives ownership to Sources in case you want to give some rest to Kings.
MC: Richard Sanchez – He ‘Puppy‘ is a fixture in cream-blue contention and has made a powerful pairing with fidalgothe previous game was not 100% ready to play and received rest, so in case more rest is required jonathan dos santos I would be ready.
MC: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spanish midfielder is one of the regular starters and is the trusted man in the coach’s midfield.
MD: Leonardo Suarez – Despite zendejas he’s back, Suarez has remained as the owner, so it will be a last-minute decision, because, in addition, zendejas comes from activity with the United States.
CAM: Diego Valdes – The Chilean attacker is an inevitable piece in the scheme of ortiz Given his contribution on offense. Although he also arrives from activity with Chile, he could receive rest if required.
IM: Jonathan Rodriguez – He ‘little head‘ is another of the blue and cream internationals and although he is physically fit, Brian Rodríguez is prepared for any situation.
DC: Henry Martin – The captain and benchmark of the cream-blue attack cannot be missing, he remains the scoring leader in this tournament and comes from activity over the weekend with Mexico against Jamaica.
