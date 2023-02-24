The eagles of america They seek to continue their undefeated streak so far in Clausura 2023, when next Saturday they face the Zorros del Atlas on matchday 9 of the contest.
Those led by coach Fernando Ortíz are one of the favorites to take the title of the competition, due to their good game and the quality of their squad.
In their most recent match, the Americanistas defeated, not without difficulties, the Xolos de Tijuana squad by a score of 2-1, with goals from Leo Suárez and Diego Valdés.
Now, they know that a new victory against the people from Guadalajara on the Azteca field would help them fight for second place overall, where so far they are third with 16 units.
PO: Oscar Jimenez – Criticized by many and praised by others, the point is that Oscar Jiménez earned ownership after having eaten the bank for years.
RHP: Miguel Layun – Miguel Layún will appear on the right side. With Emilio Lara’s loss of play, ‘Tano’ has decided to put the experienced player, who has had chiaroscuro in the tournament.
DC: Nestor Araujo – In the central Ortíz will use Néstor Araujo, a player with extensive experience who will seek to be a defensive wall.
DC: Israel Reyes – Accompanying Araujo in the lower part is Israel Reyes. The Mexican bastion is another one that needs to give the last stretch with the Azulcremas to be able to consolidate.
LI: Salvador Reyes – ‘Chava’ Reyes will make his appearance in the lane on the left. He will take advantage of his speed to go up and down doing attacking and defensive tasks.
MD: Richard Sanchez – In the middle sector of the field is Richard Sánchez. The Paraguayan continues to demonstrate his level and despite having been sidelined for a few games, his quality has made him return to ownership.
MC: Alvaro Fidalgo – What about Álvaro Fidalgo? Undoubtedly, one of the best players that the American squad has. It is he who gives life to the team’s midfield with filtered passes and refined technique.
MO: Diego Valdes – Chilean Diego Valdés appears as an attacking midfielder. His adaptation was complicated and it was difficult for him to establish himself in the team. Although with the passing of the games, he has been gaining confidence and with goals and assists he has been closing mouths.
EXD: Leo Suarez – Leo Suárez arrived to stay in his second stage with América. Although it is true that his return was questioned, he began to work to earn his place and everything seems to indicate that he has filled the eye of Fernando Ortíz.
DC: Jonathan Rodriguez – The ‘Cabecita’ continues without being able to give the last stretch that consolidates it in the Coapa group. He has struggled since his return to Mexico and has only shown slight sparks.
DC: Henry Martin- Today the best player America has is Henry Martin. The Mexican striker is the top scorer of the tournament with 9 goals, a number that he will seek to increase in tomorrow’s game against the Foxes.
