Inter Miami will play again this Saturday in search of a place in the MLS play-offs, a goal that seems practically unattainable since they are penultimate in the Eastern Conference, five points from that play-off with only three games left to play. .
The good news for Inter fans is that Messi could have minutes again after the injury and with the Argentine on the field it is easier to move forward in games. Inter have missed their star a lot during this time that he has been injured, as they have gone four consecutive games without winning.
More MLS news
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender – Callender is the starter between the sticks and that will remain at least until the end of the tournament. He has played 43 games this season, 31 of them in the MLS; that is, the entire season.
Defense: Kamal Miller – There is no doubt that the Canadian is the leader of the central defense, with good aerial play, good one-on-one skills, and has brought solidity to the team’s defense.
Defense: Kryvtsov – The Ukrainian defender joined the team in the winter market and made his debut by scoring a goal. Since then, he has become a fundamental pillar in the defense.
Defense: Tomás Avilés – The defense would be completed by Tomás Avilés, who would be one of Martino’s additions to the eleven that played against Chicago.
Pivot: Sergio Busquets – The arrival of Busquets has given extra quality to the team. The Spaniard is showing that he still has football in his boots. Without Messi on the field, he will have to lead the team.
Center: Dixon Arroyo – Along with Busquets, Dixon Arroyo will be in containment to circulate the ball. The Ecuadorian has become the Spaniard’s squire in the center of the field.
Midfielder: Benjamin Cremaschi – At 18 years old, the Argentine is one of the great promises of this team and is expected to achieve great achievements. He has played 43 games this season in all competitions.
Inside Left: Noah Allen – At 19 years old, he is another of the club’s bets for the future. She knows very well how to function in the left sector when playing as a winger or interior. She has participated in 16 MLS games with the first team.
Inside right: David Ruíz – The midfield is completed by David Ruíz, which will be another of the changes that Tata introduces compared to the last game. The Honduran is the youngest player to record a goal and an assist for Inter Miami in the same game at 19 years and 95 days old.
Forward: Leo Campana – Another player who could return to the starting eleven is the Ecuadorian Leo Campana, who will be the team’s ‘9’ against Cincinnati. He has 9 goals and 3 assists in the local tournament.
Forward: Facaso Farías – Campana’s partner in attack would be Farías. The Argentine was one of the additions of the summer market and has played 9 games in which he has scored 3 goals.
What Inter Miami’s lineup would look like on the field (3-5-2)
Goalie:Drake Callender
Defenses: Kamal Miller, Tomás Avilés, Kryvtsov
Midfielders: Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Noah Allen, Ruíz
Forwards: Leo Campana, Facundo Farías
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#starting #lineup #Inter #Miami #Cincinnati #MLS #Leo #Messi #play