The final of the Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil between tigers Y Americaso they will be measured in the fight for the title of this category, being the reissue of the 2018 Apertura final.
América was the first finalist team after beating the last Liga MX Femenil champions 4-6 on aggregate: the Chivas from Guadalajara in a very intense duel.
For its part, tigers defeated on aggregate 3-4 to scratchedmaking clear the sporting rivalry that exists between both squads each time they face each other in a Regal Classic.
In this way, tigers Y America They will live the reissue of the final that they played in the Apertura 2018, where the team from Coapa was crowned for the first time in the Liga MX Femenil.
The round-trip final will be broadcast on open TV, on Channel 9 with the objective of greater reach, the first duel will be this Friday, November 11 at 8:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium.
Meanwhile, the second leg will take place at the Nuevo León University Stadium on Monday, November 14 at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, where we will meet the team that will take the crown.
In this way, tigers will seek their fifth title in the category, which has been denied them in the last two tournaments. For its part, America will seek his second championship, trying to repeat the feat of the Apertura 2018 to ‘Las Amazonas’.
- Women’s America XI
Iztel Gonzalez; Sabrina Enciso, Andrea Pereira, Jocelyn Orejel, Kimberly Rodríguez, Amanda Murillo, Aurélie Kaci, Nicolette Hernández, Eva González, Alison González and Kiana Palacios.
- Women’s Tigers XI
Aurora Santiago; Bianca Sierra, Greta Espinoza, Anika Rodríguez, Nancy Antonio, Liliana Mercado, Lizbeth Ovalle, Cristian Ferral, Natalia Villarreal, Belén Cruz and Mia Fishel.
