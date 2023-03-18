Real Madrid has an important match for the future of the league competition, after facing Liverpool in the Champions League and knowing that Chelsea will be their rival in the quarterfinals of the European competition, they will have to play against FC Barcelona. In the event that the culés win this match, they will ensure half the league, so Real Madrid will seek by all means to get three points to continue in the fight for LaLiga.
Here the possible lineup of Real Madrid for this match:
BY-Courtois: The owner of the white goal and it is not for less, the Belgian goalkeeper has earned it by hand. One of the best goalkeepers in the world.
LD-Carvajal: On the right side we will see another regular player in Real Madrid’s starting positions. Carvajal will once again occupy that right wing in which he has been galloping for so many years.
DFC- Military: It is the fundamental pillar of the Madrid defense. The Brazilian is currently at a high level and when he is missing from the eleven, the disconnections are noticeable and the defense is not there to allow mistakes this year.
DFC-Rudiger: It leaves fewer and fewer doubts and the couple Militao-Rudiger is finally getting used to it. The German had problems at the beginning of the season but now there are not many doubts about his ownership and even more with the absence of Alaba.
LI – Nacho: It has been common in Real Madrid’s titles due to injuries. His great performances have led him to be summoned by the Spanish team again and the fact is that the speech that “Nacho always complies” has become obsolete. Every time he plays, it’s not that he complies, it’s that he’s one of the best in the white team.
MCD-Camavinga: The Frenchman has eaten the toast in the pivot position for a Tchouaméni whose injury has done him a lot of harm. Camavinga is a player who always gives a great level and will once again be a starter in the pivot
MC-Kroos: He made an exhibition at the Santiago Bernabéu against Liverpool. The German has been criticized this season but he has to start, as long as he has a good day he is a differential player
MC- Modric: As it could not be less, the Croatian had to be in the center of the field. Needless to say, the quality that the former Ballon d’Or winner possesses.
ED-Valverde: As usual we will see the Uruguayan as the starter. He has taken over the right wing of the white club.
DC- Benzema: He was the one who scored the goal against Liverpool in the round of 16. Immovable player of the Real Madrid starting eleven.
EI – Vinicius: Vinicius continues to be the main offensive reference for this Real Madrid and if he manages to keep a cool head he is the most decisive player in the world.
