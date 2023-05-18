He FC Barcelona It has just been established as the highest authority in Spain by winning LaLiga. It was not an easy thing, but those of Xavi they knew how to manage and emerge in the midst of any adversity. Even when the team is already league champion, there are still some games to play.
To continuation, we will review the eleven initial with which the FC Barcelona could go out against the Real Sociedad.
BY: Iñaki Peña – Xavi will seek to give minutes to those who played little throughout the season and Iñaki Peña will surely be one of them.
RHP: Sergi Roberto – The Spanish midfielder is another of those who came from an injury and will very surely see minutes in this match. Probably as a headline.
CB: Eric Garcia – Under the premise of giving minutes to those who had little in the season, surely we will see the Spanish central marker.
CB: Alonso – As the second left center, we will surely see the veteran Spaniard.
LI: Jordi Alba – Speaking of veterans, another one that we will very possibly see is Jordi Alba as a starter in the left sector.
MC: Busquets – The midfielder legend of Barça already made it clear that he would end up leaving the club and will surely start all the remaining games to increase his number of games played in the League.
MC: Pedri – With the intention of making him recover the rhythm he had before the injury, we will surely see Pedri as a starter.
MC: Kessie – The Ivorian player has not had the minutes that he most likely expected to play. He will be the starter with almost total certainty.
IE: Ansu Fati – The young attacker will very surely start against Real Sociedad, with the intention of making him recover his rhythm and why not, raise the price in case he ends up leaving.
DC: Lewandowski – The Pole will seek to extend his scoring streak to finally take the scoring title.
ED: dembele – He recently returned from a major injury and for Xavi he is a key player. He will surely start it to give it the necessary dynamism.
Goalie: Grief
Defenses: Roberto, Garcia, Alonso, Alba
Midfielders: Kessie, De Jong, Pedri
Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
