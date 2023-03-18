The most popular and interesting match at the European club level is looming and obviously everyone already knows who is being talked about; FC Barcelona vs real Madrid. ‘The classic’ He knocks on the door and everything is ready for Xavi Hernández to face Carlo Ancelotti once again in what would be their seventh game as coaches of both clubs.
The culé team has a couple of very important casualties that will very surely have a complex impact on their game and its production. The French end Ousmane DembeleHe was one of the first to miss this match but one of those who was expected to return optimally from his injury was Pedrobut ultimately ended up being excluded from those who will arrive at the game of the weekend.
BY – Ter Stegen: As the starting goalkeeper we will surely see the Bavarian. He is number one in gloves and for this game it is impossible for him not to start. Thanks to him, the team has achieved a very important streak.
RHP – Ronald Araujo: The natural neutralizer of Vinicius Jr., the Uruguayan. The last game saw a red card and he was in danger for this game, but he will finally manage to be there and will surely be a starter since everything indicates that he is the piece that can stop Real Madrid’s Brazilian attacker.
CB – Jules Koundé: The Frenchman has already mentioned that the position in which he enjoys the most and believes that he gets the best out of it is at center-back and it will very surely be the case for ‘El Clásico’.
CB – Andreas Christensen: Another of those who has settled perfectly is the Danish Christensen. In a very short time he became an important piece for Xavi and now he doesn’t leave the starting eleven. He quite possibly will be starting the weekend.
LI – Alejandro Balde: The Spanish youngster has already shown that he is fully prepared for these high-voltage encounters, even the previous game against Real Madrid had a great performance. Possibly we see it as a headline.
MC – Sergio Busquets: At the epicenter of the gestation area will very surely be Sergio Busquets. He is the one who commands the game, cleans up the plays and makes the team play.
MC – Frenkie de Jong: On the one hand, we will very surely see the Dutch. Pedri’s absence will make Xavi very likely decide for the natural trivote.
MC-Gavi: On the other side of the midfield, another of those who will very possibly have action against Real Madrid this weekend is Gavi.
ED – Raphinha: After the absence of Ousmane Dembélé, the Brazilian has had to take a step forward. He has not done it from the point of view of how he has played, but in the final production in terms of goals. He will be the owner.
IE – Ferran Torres: On the left side, Ferran Torres will surely be the one to take the place as the second winger.
DC – Robert Lewandowski: And last but not least, Robert Lewandowski. Who has not yet managed to plug in again after finishing the World Cup.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Ronald Araújo, Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen, Balde
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi
strikers: Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Lewandowski
