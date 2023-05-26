FC Barcelona is preparing to face Mallorca in an exciting La Liga match. With the aim of scoring points and providing a great show for their fans, Barça will look to display their characteristic game and fire Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in their last home game. The emotion is guaranteed!
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is a key player in the FC Barcelona goal. Ter Stegen stands out for his agility, quick reflexes and ability to make spectacular saves. His presence provides security and confidence to the defense, being essential for the Catalans.
RH: SERGI ROBERTO – The Spanish right-back is a versatile and versatile player. Roberto stands out for his tactical intelligence, his ability to recover balls and his ability to join the attack. His presence on the right side provides balance and quality both in defense and attack.
CB: ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN – Another of the fundamental pillars in this culé defense is Christensen, who has become an indisputable starter with his good game.
CB: JULES KOUNDÉ – The French defender is an important piece for Xavi due to his commitment to defense and the polyfunctionality that he fulfills. Yesterday he denied the rumors about a possible exit.
LI: JORDI ALBA – The Spanish left-back is a benchmark at FC Barcelona and said goodbye to his fans in his last home game with the Blaugrana shirt. Alba is known for his speed, his ability to overflow and his ability to generate dangerous plays from the wing. His experience and leadership will be extra motivation for the team.
MC: SERGIO BUSQUETS – The Spanish midfielder also says goodbye to his fans in his last home game with Barcelona. Busquets is a benchmark in the midfield, standing out for his vision of the game, his ability to recover balls and his precision in passing. His presence provides stability and control in the team’s game.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG – The Dutchman has all the numbers to start almost always. For Xavi, he is the undisputed starter and we will surely see him from the start.
MC: GAVI – Barcelona’s young talent has impressed with his maturity and quality in midfield. Gavi has excellent technique, vision of the game and a great ability to unbalance in the last third of the field.
IE: ANSU FATI – Ansu is fast, skilful and has excellent definition in front of the goal. His presence in the attack provides verticality and goals to the team. Given the rumors of the possible departure of him, he will try to complete a match at the height
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The Pole wants and will surely seek to expand his scoring bag in these remaining league games, since he is closely watching the pichichi’s personal title.
ED: OUSMANE DEMBELE – He recently returned from a major injury and for Xavi he is a key player. He will surely start it to give him the necessary dynamism and finish the game as quickly as possible.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Christensen, Sergi Roberto, Alba
Midfielders: Busquets, De Jong, Gavi
Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
