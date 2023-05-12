It could be a great day for FC Barcelona led by Xavi Hernández and it is that in their next league match against Espanyol of Barcelona, if he manages to emerge victorious, he could be crowned champion at that very moment.
In the twilight of LaLiga, all the teams are pushing in the final round to accommodate themselves as best they can according to their needs and requirements in terms of the position table. For Barça, it shouldn’t be a problem to get a win against Espanyol, rival that on paper seems to be more accessible than it usually is historically.
To continuation, we will review the eleven initial with which the FC Barcelona could go out against the Espanyol.
BY: Ter Stegen – One of the most important goalkeepers in the world. He will surely start to increase his ability and record as a goalkeeper.
RHP: Jules Kounde – The French defender is an important piece for Xavi due to his commitment to defense and the polyfunctionality that he fulfills.
CB: Araujo – The most important man on the team today. The Uruguayan is the most solid piece in defense and has shown it throughout the season.
CB: Christensen – Another of the fundamental pillars in this culé defense is Christensen, who has become an indisputable starter with his good game.
LI: Bucket – The one who completes the defensive line to make the popular “BACK” is the young Alejandro Balde who will surely start as a starter against Espanyol.
MC: Busquets – After announcing his departure from Barcelona, Sergio Busquets will most likely start to play what will be his last games with the Blaugrana shirt.
MC: Pedri – Another of those who returns from a major injury is Pedri, who will surely start to finish the game as quickly as possible.
MC: Frenkie De Jong – The Dutchman has all the numbers to start almost always. For Xavi, he is the undisputed starter and we will surely see him from the start.
IE: Gavi – As a false left winger, we will see Gavi there again. Xavi has already shown that having the four midfielders gives him extra command and control in the game.
DC: Lewandowski – The Pole wants and will surely seek to expand his scoring bag in these remaining league games, since he is closely watching the pichichi’s personal title.
ED: dembele – He recently returned from a major injury and for Xavi he is a key player. He will surely start it to give him the necessary dynamism and finish the game as quickly as possible.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Balde
Midfielders: Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong
Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi
