The Qatar 2022 World Cup is coming to an end, there are still 4 games to be played that are the most important and the most difficult to play. But even so, this World Cup has given us players to follow very closely and that is why today we are going to review who were the revelations of this World Cup.
The starting 11 of the revelations of this World Cup is:
The 27-year-old goalkeeper was scored three times in five matches, one of the reasons Croatia is through to the semifinals. Responsible for stopping penalties in the shoot-outs against Japan and Brazil, definitely one of the revelations of this World Cup.
The 24-year-old defender was one of the scorers for Argentina in the match against the Netherlands and has been one of the constants in the starting team.
The 20-year-old central defender starred in one of the most spectacular sweeps of the World Cup, in the defining match of Group F against Belgium.
In that match, Romelu Lukaku had several chances to put the Belgians ahead on the scoreboard and eliminate Croatia, but Gvardiol appeared and with his left foot deflected the ball’s trajectory.
The 27-year-old centre-back provided an assist in this World Cup against Canada and has played every minute in every game since the World Cup began. Another of those responsible for the solid Croatian defense.
The 24-year-old left winger, who arrived in attack, is one of the architects of Ecuador’s qualification for the World Cup, he showed quality and sacrifice, running each ball as if it were the last, but it was not enough for Alfaro’s team to beat Senegal and advance to the group stage.
The 21-year-old midfielder, Enzo Fernández, had been making waves in his matches with Benfica, but with Argentina he showed that he does not shrink on the world stage against great rivals. Accurate passes, great definitions and a more than enviable handling of the ball.
Owner and lord of the Moroccan midfield, Sofyan Amrabat showed hierarchy and talent when it came to handling the ball quickly towards the offense and the patience to collect passes in his own half when the pressure from the opponent was very high.
The Freiburg player, at just 24 years old, has managed to score twice for his team in this World Cup and against Spain and Germany, nothing more and nothing less. One of the architects of the Japanese classification to the round of 16.
The young Ghanaian player was responsible for scoring two goals in the victory against South Korea in this World Cup for Ghana. One of the surprises of this World Cup and definitely a player to follow for the future.
The young Dutch promise has surprised everyone. With her three goals in the group stage, has become the offensive reference of the clockwork orange which now lost on penalties when facing Argentina in the quarterfinals. Cody Gakpo will be one of the revelations of this World Cup, but in his league, the Dutchwoman has been a star for some time. Last season he scored 12 goals and 12 assistswhich made several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, try to get his services.
Another of the offensive revelations is from Portugal, despite failing to beat Morocco, Ramos showed quality in the game against Switzerland scoring 3 goals and providing an assist. He was not enough to get them into the semifinals but still showed his great talent at just 21 years old.
