The movements began at the Guadalajara Sports Club, first came Fernando Gago to the bench to replace Veljko PaunovicIn addition, the first losses of footballers have been in the lower zone with Hiram Mier and Cristian Calderonso the board seeks to strengthen the defense for Clausura 2024.
It is expected that the youth defender of Club Pachuca, Jose Castillowill be officially announced in the next few hours and will become a reinforcement for the center back and right back at just 22 years old.
With Gilberto Orozco Chiquette It will be one of the youth variants for the team in its participation in the Clausura 2024 and the Concachampions Cup 2024, in turn, they will have Antonio Briseno and Gilberto Sepulveda as men of experience at the headquarters.
As for the sides Alan Mozo 26 years old will be the main right back of the team led by Fernando Gagothis while Mateo Chavezfrom the red and white quarry, would be the club's main bet after the departure of Cristian “Chicote” Calderón.
It is worth mentioning that, Matthew 19 years old is the son of “Tilon“, historic forward of the rojiblanco team who was a reference and champion with the institution in 1997.
Thus, the line of four in the defensive zone could be the following: Alan Mozo, José Castillo, Antonio Briseño/Gilberto Sepúlveda and Gilberto Orozco/Mateo Chávez.
