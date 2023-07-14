This Friday Cruz Azul will seek to get rid of malaria from this start of the tournament where they have not been able to win, when they face Tijuana.
For this match, the footballer Willer Ditta could be receiving minutes and therefore making his official debut with the Machine.
Another player who could make his debut is the experienced player Jesús Dueñas, who passed his medical exams and is ready to be chosen by Ricardo Ferretti, whom he knows perfectly.
Goalie: Andres Gudino
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Carlos Salcedo, Juan Escobar, Rodrigo Huescas and Ignacio Rivero
Media: Erick Lira, Kevin Castaño, Moisés Vieira, Carlos Rotondi
Forward: Diber Changing
More news from Liga MX:
Undoubtedly, an attractive and unusual lineup in the cement team, which will go out to the Caliente stadium to leave everything from the initial whistle.
For their part, Cruz Azul’s casualties for this game are those of Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodríguez, who are concentrated with the Mexican team and will play the grand final of the Gold Cup against Panama.
Another of the absences for this game is that of the goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado, who was sent off in the match against Toluca when he touched the ball on the outskirts of the area, his place will be taken by Andrés Gudiño, who has been crying out for an opportunity in ownership and now has a clear path to achieve it.
For now, you can follow the game through the exclusive signal of FOX Premium, at 9:10 p.m.
#starting #Cruz #Azul #match #Xolos #confirmed #reinforcements
Leave a Reply