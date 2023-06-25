One week after the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Cruz Azul Football Club will have a limited squad, as it is estimated that it will have at least five casualties (Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodríguez, Rodrigo Huescas, and Rafael Guerrero. and Juan Escobar) and only one booster would be available.
As has become a custom, in the Machine they will not be complete for the start of the contest and it is that they presented 10 casualties and at the moment they have only confirmed three reinforcements (Carlos Salcedo, Moises Vieira and Diber Changed).
Everything seems to indicate that the only reinforcement that will be able to debut in the duel of matchday 1, against Atlas next Saturday, July 1, will be carlos salcedoWell, for legal issues Moisés Vieira and Diber Cambido they might not arrive on time; like Kevin Brownwhich has not even been officially presented.
As if that were not enough, the Machine will have a total of five casualties; four of them for the Mexican team and one more due to injury, so the cement team will not be able to count on who they signed up to be their captain: Juan Escobarso it will surely be Ignacio Rivero Who wears the tape?
In that way, theTuca‘He will have a fairly limited team, especially in the defensive zone, and therefore, most likely, he will have to use some elements of the basic forces. In the same way, they continue without reinforcing their offensive and lotti is shaping up to be a starter waiting for Alan Pulido or another attacking player reaches La Noria.
Sebastián Jurado: José Suárez, Luis Iturbide, Carlos Salcedo, Alonso Escoboza; Erik Lira, Alexis Gutierrez, Ignacio Rivero; Christian Tabó, Carlos Rotondi and Augusto Lotti.
