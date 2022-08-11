FIFA postpones the start of the World Cup in Qatar to November 20

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has postponed the start date of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by one day. This is reported on site FIFA.

The match between the national teams of Qatar and Ecuador was moved to a separate day – November 20. Previously, the game was supposed to take place on the same day as the meetings of Senegal – the Netherlands, England – Iran, USA – Wales on November 21.

Starting from the 2006 World Cup in Germany, all opening matches were played with the participation of the host country of the tournament. However, the calendar of the World Cup in Qatar is designed in such a way that the home team would play that day only in the third match in a row. As FIFA explained, the decision to postpone the match “ensures the continuity of a long tradition.” The federation stressed that all purchased tickets remain valid.

The final part of the 2022 World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18. The current world champion is France. According to FIFA’s decision, Russian clubs and teams cannot take part in international competitions. The Russian national team, therefore, lost the opportunity to get to the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.