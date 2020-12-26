D.One day before the start of the corona vaccinations in Germany, the German Association of Cities dampens expectations of their immediate effects. “A start has been made, but the ghost with the dangerous corona virus is not over yet,” said City Council President Burkhard Jung (SPD) to the newspapers of the Funke media group. The infection situation is currently still worrying and the time for mass vaccinations has not yet come. “There is initially far too little vaccine for this,” said Jung, who is also mayor of Leipzig.

The vaccination centers were set up and could be ramped up within a working week, said the Mayor of Leipzig and SPD politician. But people should only contact the vaccination centers or doctors when enough vaccine is available and an appointment is called, Jung appealed. The employees at the central number as well as at the corona hotlines of the cities and districts should not be burdened with appointment requests as long as appointments are not possible due to a lack of vaccination doses. Basically, the cities are “very relieved that the vaccinations can now begin,” said Jung.

The biggest vaccination campaign to date in Germany will start next Sunday, with tens of millions of people expected to be immunized. One day before the start, the vaccine arrives in the individual federal states on Saturday. The federal government has tens of thousands of Biontech cans delivered to a total of 27 locations. From there they will be distributed to the approximately 440 vaccination centers. First, people over 80 as well as nurses and hospital staff who are particularly at risk are to be vaccinated.

19 percent of Germans against vaccination

By the end of March, enough vaccine doses should be available for around 5.5 to 6 million people. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) is assuming that by the summer all citizens in Germany will be able to make a “vaccination offer” – provided that further preparations are approved.

According to a survey, around two thirds of Germans want to be vaccinated against the corona virus. In a survey carried out by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the German Press Agency, 32 percent of those questioned stated that they wanted to be immunized as soon as possible. Another 33 percent are also determined to do so, but first want to wait and see possible consequences of the vaccination for others. 19 percent have decided against a vaccination, 16 percent are still undecided.