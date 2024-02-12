Under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2024 competitions were launched yesterday in the training city in Al Ruwiyah, in cooperation with the World Rescue Organization (WRO), and organized by the General Department of Transport and Rescue of Dubai Police, and the competitions continue. Until February 14th.

The opening of the activities of the first day was witnessed by the Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Major General Dr. Muhammad Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al-Razzuqi, the Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, Major General Ali Atiq bin Lahej, the Director of the General Administration for Human Resources, Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, and the Director of the General Administration for Security of Bodies and Facilities. and Emergency, Major General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, and Acting Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Expert Juma Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi.

Major General Dr. Muhammad Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razouqi said that, under the guidance and follow-up of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2024 competitions were organized and prepared, aiming to learn about the best practices and efforts in the field of rescue, exchange experiences, and raise the efficiency of teams at the level of rescue. The individual and collective performance of rescue workers, especially with the nature of the tasks that represent a challenge in themselves for the rescuer, given the difference in each of them and their connection to accompanying circumstances and factors.

For his part, Brigadier General Juma Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi said that nine teams participated in the challenge activities, including seven from within the country, and two from outside the country from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Singapore. Regarding the first day of the challenge, the Director of the Search and Rescue Department, Colonel Khaled Al Hammadi, said that the weather conditions and rainfall constituted additional factors to raise the spirit of competition between the teams and simulate dealing with rescue missions. The first day witnessed seven scenarios simulating very complex incidents, which created an atmosphere Competitiveness enhanced the ability to identify the methods, skills and abilities of the various participating teams. He explained that the challenge competitions include standard rescue scenarios and complex rescue scenarios.