Yesterday, students of public and private schools that implement the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, from the first to the twelfth grade, resumed studies in the third and last semester of the current academic year.

Students continue their education “remotely” without changing what was followed in the second semester.

And school administrations reported that the percentage of students ’commitment to distance learning ranged between 50 and 70% during the first day of the third and last semester of the current academic year.

The schools warned students not to be absent or late to classes, and urged them to adhere to and complete the curriculum.

A number of public and private schools complete the process of distributing textbooks to students’ parents in accordance with precautionary and preventive measures.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) approved the timetable for classes during the month of Ramadan for all academic stages, calling for stopping activities and events during the month of Ramadan, and adhering to the timetable for classes.

The schedule for the first session set the school hours at a rate of three hours, as classes start from nine to 12 in the afternoon with five lessons, and the number of weekly classes is limited to 25 classes, each of which is 30 minutes long, and five minutes breaks between classes.

The attendance of students in the second and high school stage extends to four hours for the school day, at the rate of six lessons per day, starting at nine in the morning and continuing until one and five minutes in the afternoon, at the rate of 30 classes per week, each of 35 minutes, with a break time of five minutes, as for the school day For the kindergarten stage, it does not exceed two hours per day, from 10 am to 12 noon.

The Foundation called on teachers, administrative staff and technical staff, who did not receive the vaccine, to conduct a periodic nasal swab (BCR), and to enter the results periodically on the electronic link to avoid applying the pre-defined penal provisions.

And she stressed the need for the employee with coronavirus, and those in contact, to adhere to the approved treatment and quarantine mechanism, according to what is decided by the health authorities.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

