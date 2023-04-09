Students of private schools, “foreign curricula”, will resume, next Monday, their third semester, after the end of the spring break. The third semester is April 10, while next June 30 will be the last school day, while schools sent letters to the students’ families to stress the importance of obliging their children to attend from the first school day.

In detail, private schools stressed the importance of male and female students’ discipline during the official working days that follow the spring break, stressing their application of what was stated in the absence list for male and female students who are absent in the last period of the month of Ramadan, while administrators and teachers in private schools expected that the semester would begin. The third academic year was a mass absence, because the first week of school coincided with the last week of Ramadan.

And private schools sent messages to the students’ families stressing the need to adhere to the dates, noting that many students arrive late in the morning after a long period of starting lessons, warning that arriving late results in days of missed learning in the academic year, while research has shown that students who miss more than seven school days in an academic year are more likely to achieve at least one grade than if they had an attendance of 100%.

The schools confirmed the establishment of mechanisms to monitor the attendance and absence of students, warning against applying the Student Behavior Regulations to absent students, and deducting grades from any student who is absent from school hours without a medical report or an acceptable excuse, indicating that the study plan will be implemented from the first school day, as teachers will begin In explaining lessons, lessons will not be re-explained again for absent students.

While teachers: Muhammad Nazih, Walid Safi, Maryam Noah, Rala Khalil, and Hala Rabie warned that the last week of Ramadan records the highest absence rate at the year level in all educational stages, stressing the need for students’ families to play a greater role in following up on their children and preventing them from Absence, as this has several negative aspects that lead to low level of achievement and failure.

They emphasized that “absence on fixed occasions every year requires confronting this phenomenon firmly, by developing urgent educational plans to transform these wasted weeks into live and active weeks, in which learning opportunities increase, and academic achievement improves through them,” noting that “student absence is a dangerous indicator.” It confuses the educational process, and indicates a failure to distribute the curricula during the school weeks.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge called for dealing firmly with cases of unjustified absence, and defined procedures for dealing with cases of absence, to ensure that students attend the specified times and attend lessons regularly, provided that attendance data is recorded accurately, noting the need for students to adhere to attending school. Each school day, as specified in the school calendar. Students must also arrive at school on time each day, attend the daily morning assembly, and attend lessons on time.

In the Private Schools Policies Guide, the department stressed the need to keep a record of student attendance in each class, as the school must maintain accurate data about the daily attendance of each student, including timely arrival to school or late arrival, noting that it must Also, parents must make every effort to ensure that their children go to school every day and arrive at the specified time, and if the student is forced to miss school for a certain day, his guardian must inform the school of this, and when the student returns to school after his absence, He is instructed to send a signed letter to the school informing it of the reason for the student’s absence, and the student is responsible for completing homework that he missed during his absence.

Follow-up of students

The Department of Education and Knowledge stressed the need to encourage students to attend all classes in a timely manner, in order to make the maximum educational benefit from being in school, and to ensure that the school deals firmly with cases of unjustified absence, noting the need to ensure that students adhere to attending classes and study activities that lead to their understanding Curriculum and study materials.

In the Private Schools Policies Guide, it indicated the need for schools to achieve low rates of absence, through immediate follow-up of cases of unjustified absence, providing a safe educational environment that achieves care for students and is characterized by encouragement and motivation, distinguishing excellent attendance or cases of improved attendance and rewarding students for that. Implementing strategies and programs to address individual students’ attendance problems, in addition to providing clear and specific information to students, their parents, and school staff about the rules and consequences of students’ failure to attend school.