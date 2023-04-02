The 69th mission currently aboard the International Space Station officially began its scientific mission, with the participation of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is engaged in the longest space mission in Arab history.

This comes after the “Soyuz MS-22” spacecraft separated on March 28, forming a new historic station for the UAE and the Arab world.

It is scheduled to follow up the details of this mission, Hazza Al Mansouri, who is responsible for following it up from the ground control station, as Al Mansouri taking over this role is another step that enhances the position of the UAE in the field of space exploration.

During Mission 69, Al Neyadi and his fellow astronauts are conducting experiments related to studying how materials burn in a microgravity environment with the aim of maintaining the safety of the vehicle, testing a tool to monitor the immune system in orbit, and completing work on 3D printing of heart muscle tissue, with the aim of monitoring the work of the heart in an environment. Microgravity, testing samples for microorganisms brought from Earth.

In his capacity as responsible for following up the mission of “Mission 69” to the International Space Station, Hazzaa Al-Mansoori coordinates and completes the tasks of the astronauts aboard the station.. This includes many responsibilities, including development, management, and follow-up of the implementation of mission operations and communication between teams.

Hazaa, relying on his experience, will make sure that the space mission is going well, according to plan, and will be primarily responsible for transmitting information between the mission team on the ground and the astronauts.

Commenting on this, the Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Humaid Al-Marri, affirmed that “the mission (Mission 69) constitutes a distinguished achievement for the UAE and the Arab world.. In addition to being the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, the mission witnesses the participation of the first Arab responsible for Follow-up mission to the International Space Station ».

He pointed out that “Hazza Al Mansouri’s assumption of this responsibility constitutes new evidence of his distinction and great potential, and paves the way for new astronauts from the Arab world who aspire to join the space exploration process.”

He added, “We are proud that Sultan and Hazaa are cooperating in conducting scientific experiments that support the field of space exploration and the study of the microgravity environment.”

For his part, Hazza Al-Mansoori said: “I am proud to be entrusted with the responsibility of facilitating the exchange of information between the mission team on Earth and the astronauts aboard the International Space Station. On board the station, which are the things that I have already begun to focus on .. Our collective efforts are also focused on supporting the mission of Mission 69, and advancing the field of human exploration of space.

Sultan Al Neyadi had begun work on an experiment that included the use of the BioFabrication Facility, to test its ability to print knee cartilage tissue to treat injuries in space and remote places on Earth. He also photographed the neck, shoulder, and foot arteries using the medical Ultrasound 2 device.

Some of the other experiments that will be conducted aboard the International Space Station include the Solid Fuel Suppression Experiment, which focuses on the flammability of materials that may be used in future missions.

It also includes the study of the immune system, which will contribute to providing a tool for direct monitoring of the immune system aboard the International Space Station, as well as on Earth. Among the other experiments that will be carried out aboard the International Space Station is the study of developing heart tissue-2, with the aim of testing these tissues and their ability to prevent negative consequences of heart disease.

It also includes the study of microorganisms, through which scientists seek to identify microorganisms that astronauts may transmit during missions, which enables them to know materials that may pollute the environment of other planets. Mission 69 will last for six months. In addition to Sultan Al Neyadi, the astronaut crew includes Frank Rubio, Dimitri Petilin, Sergey Prokopyev, Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoberg, and Andrei Fedyaev.

The success of the mission will contribute to the advancement of the Emirati space exploration process, and pave the way for future human space missions.



