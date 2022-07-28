The “Health Program” initiative, one of the initiatives of the Emirati Competitiveness Council “Nafis”, has begun to register citizens wishing to join it from the high school campaign as a minimum, with the goal of attracting 2,000 citizens during the year 2022 until the total number reaches 10,000 citizens working in various disciplines. medical care by 2026.

The program provides its participants with scholarships and monthly bonuses, in addition to job opportunities after graduation and fulfillment of the required conditions, as part of efforts to create job opportunities for national competencies in the priority sectors identified by the state, foremost of which is health care.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs, Saif Al-Suwaidi, said that “the ministry is working under the directives of the wise leadership on parallel tracks to achieve the goals of creating job opportunities for Emirati cadres in cooperation with the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, through the development of legislation and laws to ensure the enhancement of the participation of citizens in the private sector, in addition to To raise the capabilities of national talents and competencies.

He stressed the importance of the “Health Program” initiative, as it provides qualitative opportunities for Emirati cadres and competencies to keep pace with the expected qualitative growth in the health sector locally and globally, “especially since investment in this sector is a strategic necessity to maintain leadership and support the country’s aspirations to be a global capital for health services and medical tourism.”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, said: “The UAE, within the framework of the directives of its wise leadership for the next fifty years, has identified a number of vital sectors related to the future economy, which will have the greatest impact in enhancing the economic and social security of the country, foremost of which is the sector. Health care, which is an essential service sector and a vital area for quality job opportunities.

He added: “The “Health Program” initiative is one of the initiatives that the Nafes program is working on in accordance with its objectives to raise the competitiveness of Emirati cadres, and enable them to fill 75,000 jobs in private sector institutions in the country during the next five years through an integrated system that covers all aspects of the employment journey. For job seekers by subsidizing the salaries of citizens and providing allowances to the children of workers in the private sector, temporary support, vocational guidance and others, in order to achieve the strategic goals of achieving a qualitative leap in the development path of the state.

He pointed out that the program will provide rehabilitation and support for citizens to work in the health sector with 100% scholarships and financial rewards, and in its academic aspect, the program will cooperate with a selection of higher education institutions in the country, including Fatima College of Health Sciences, Higher Colleges of Technology and Fujairah University to be an ideal model for partnership between the government, private and academic sectors, which is the partnership upon which the development model of the state is based, through which the health sector will benefit by providing it with the necessary national cadres to develop its business, while benefiting from the incentive packages set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for private sector entities that achieve Emiratisation goals.

Male and female citizens can register in the program by choosing the required educational institution by clicking on the link in the “Bio” page of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on the “Instagram” platform (https://linktr.ee/mohre). The link is also available on the rest of the Ministry’s pages on the websites Other social networking sites, and the website of the “Nafes” initiative allows registration in the program, in addition to the initiative’s pages on social networking sites.

Several other initiatives fall under “Nafis”, including the citizens’ salary support program, the allowances program for children of workers in the private sector, the temporary support program, the subscription program related to pension funds, the vocational guidance program, the experience program, and the competencies program.



