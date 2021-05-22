Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The activities of the joint military exercise “Zayed 3”, which is being held on the country’s soil, with the participation of units of the ground forces from the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, have recently started, and will continue until May 30th.

The exercise comes within the framework of the scheduled military programs between the two countries and aims to exchange military and combat expertise and enhance the operational readiness of the UAE and Egyptian armed forces.

The UAE and the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt are linked by solid strategic relations extending over decades, reinforced by fraternal harmony and cohesion at the leadership level of the two countries and faith in the importance of collective action between brothers in facing the security environment changes in a way that achieves the security and stability of the Gulf region and the Arab countries and the well-being of their peoples.

The cooperation between the two countries is based on a legacy of accumulated military experience, solid bases, and a wise and strong political will. The UAE and Egyptian armed forces occupy a leading position at the regional and global levels, with their qualitative and advanced military capabilities and high combat experiences that make them capable of facing various challenges that threaten the security of the region.

The implementation of the joint exercise comes in light of the exceptional circumstances imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic on the world. However, the ability of all state institutions to deal with, recover and gradually return to practice life in a normal manner enabled the UAE armed forces to organize this exercise in accordance with the best practices and global health standards. According to the scheduled timing, to complete the series of exercises included in the training plans between the UAE Armed Forces and the Armed Forces of the Arab Republic of Egypt.