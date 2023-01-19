This year is very special for PlayStationnot talking about released video game themes, but because right in 2023 10 years have passed since one of the most beloved works of the brand, and that is The Last of Us. game that came in 2013 to ps3and although many details about him have already been discussed, it seems that there are still secrets that are unknown.

A new video has recently been released on the channel of Naughty Dog, which is named Building the Last of Us Part 1, where they talk about the introductory part that many have liked. And it was commented on behalf of himself Neil Druckmanthat the prologue of the story was going to be somewhat different from what is known, and many will appreciate the final change.

Specifically, at the beginning of the title we control the daughter of Joel, Sarah, something that seemed strange to the players at the time, since the girl was never seen in trailers and other videos. And that was what originally was not going to be, but we were going to control Joel himself, something that in the end changed because the director found it very predictable.

Here is his comment on the video:

The beginning of the game was one of the last things we finished when we were making The Last of Us. For a long time, the plan was to play as Joel, not Sarah, and you’d hear the commotion at your neighbor’s house, head over there, and find out they were infected. Then you came back, you took your daughter and you ran. It felt like something that had already been seen. The key moment came when we were brainstorming together, when we wondered what would happen if you played as Sarah.

The franchise is currently celebrating the premiere of its chapters in a series for HBO. From what we can say, the anniversary is being celebrated with this program and the next release of the current version of the first part in pc.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It’s always good to know all this kind of development data, so hopefully more videos will continue to come out of Naughty Dog. Honestly, just using Joel would have been very different and maybe Sarah’s part wouldn’t have had as much of an impact.