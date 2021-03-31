The start of the investigation into the delinquency of “Evergiven” and the disruption of traffic in Suez

An official with the Suez Canal Authority said that the official investigations into the delinquency of the giant container ship Evergiven in the waterway and the disruption of the transit movement of ships for nearly a week will start today, Wednesday.

The disruption of movement in the canal for six days caused disruption in global supply chains after the 400-meter ship jammed across the southern section of the canal, which is the shortest sea route between Europe and Asia.

Leith Shipping Agencies said today, Wednesday, that a total of 163 ships have crossed the canal since it was reopened, and that the number of vessels awaiting their turn in transit now stands at 292 vessels.

Osama Rabie, head of the Canal Authority, indicated that it is possible that weather conditions, strong winds and human error may have played a role in the ship’s stranding on March 23.

He said in a press conference on Monday evening after the ship was liberated, “The major and serious accidents as happened in the delinquent ship cannot be a single cause of the accident, and if there is a part of the wind, there is a part of personal and technical errors, which will appear in the investigation.”

The captain Sayed Sheisha, an advisor to the head of the Canal Authority, said that the investigation would include examining the marine validity of the ship and the behavior of its captain to help determine the causes of the accident.

He added that the captain of the vessel Evergiven is committed to fully cooperating in the investigation, which begins today, Wednesday.

The accident is expected to trigger a wave of insurance claims, which the Lloyd’s insurance market in London expects to result in a “significant loss” of up to $ 100 million or more, according to its head.

The Japanese company that owns the ship said it had not received any claims or claims arising from the accident.

A source in the canal and a shipping agent said that investigators boarded the tanker on Tuesday, which docked in a lake separating the canal sectors.

The Canal Authority has prepared a special program to expedite the passage of convoys to end the accumulation of more than 400 ships at the entrances to the southern and northern canal and in its course after the delinquency of Evergreen.

The authority said it hoped all ships had crossed by the end of the week.