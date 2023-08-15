Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, stated that today, August 15, is the first day of the Suhail season for the people of the calendar, as features of the decline in heat and the intensity of heat will begin to be noticed, noting that the star Suhail will be seen at dawn, starting from August 24 in the middle of Arabian island.

Al-Jarwan stated that after about 45 days, night will be equal to day, within the limits of October 2, when the atmosphere of equinox will gradually settle.

Since ancient times, the people of the Arabian Peninsula have been interested in looking at the stars, looking at them, and knowing their houses, because they are related to their daily lives at night and day. Through them, they know the seasons of the year, the times of rain, and the times of cold and heat. Because the rain falls, and the people of land know the seasons of grazing and travel, and the people of the sea know the seasons of sea fishing and travel.

The Arabs rejoice in its appearance, which will be a sign of the end of the heat, the beginning of the receding of high temperatures, the start of an improvement in the weather, and the beginning of the agricultural season.

Al-Jarwan said that with the rising of the star of Suhail, the season of zero, or Lusfri, as it is pronounced locally, begins. At the beginning of its rising, it will be 40 days, during which the weather does not settle for heat or moderation, then the moderate atmosphere settles, starting from mid-October, when the season of marking begins, while winter enters after the rise of Suhail by about 100 day .

The star of Suhail, whose rising the Arabs rejoice in the clearness of the heat, the refraction of the intensity of the heat, and the onset of spring and rain, is one of the brightest stars in the sky and Suhail among the Arabs. From the south, it appears opposite the North Pole Star, as it points to the south. As for the South Pole itself, it does not appear in the sky of the Emirates, and in any case there is no specific star that indicates the direction of the southern star, as is the case in the North Pole.

The star is observed at its first rising at dawn, about half an hour to an hour before sunrise, and the star tends towards the southeast at its rising. And due to the location of the Arabian Peninsula on the borders of 12.5 degrees north, south of Yemen, to 30 degrees north at Iraq, and the UAE is located at a latitude of 25 degrees north on average in the center of the Arabian Peninsula, and based on astronomical calculations, the time of the Suhail star is associated with the time of sunrise in Emirates on August 11/12, i.e. it is tangential to the southern horizon at that time, and cannot be seen on or before this date, then it moves ahead of the sun until it reaches a height of 5 degrees above the southern horizon at sunrise, which is the least distance from the sun for the visible star and that The dawn of August 24, and after this time, it will be visible at morning twilight, at least 20 minutes before sunrise, in the ideal observing atmosphere.

Al-Jarwan confirmed that the presence of the star Suhail above the horizon during the night continues from the end of August to the end of April in the middle of the Arabian Peninsula, so its appearance will be at dawn during September and October, at midnight during December and January, and at the beginning of the night in March and April.

And the presence of the star “Suhail” continues above the horizon for the regions of the central Arabian Peninsula for a period of approximately eight and a half months, for a period of approximately 7 hours per day, and these hours may be during the day, so it is never seen, from the beginning of May to the middle of August.

The Rise of Suhail and the Calendar of Roles among the People of the Arabian Gulf

With the rising of the “Suhail star”, the calendar of the people of the Gulf, known as “Al-Duror”, begins. This calendar simply divides the year into four sections, each of which has a hundred days, the “hundred of zero” or autumn, the “hundred of winter”, and the “hundred of summer” or spring. And then “the heat” which is the time of intense heat, it has 65 days during which the year is completed, and every ten days of it is called “dar”.

Despite the difference in determining the beginning of the calendar, where there is a difference, and you may feel the natural changes that indicate the beginning of the clearing of the rain, but it is often between August 15 to 20, 20 of which it is a slight difference, which does not reduce the effectiveness of the calendar and its compatibility with the weather and sea conditions and the dates of planting and harvesting.

Atmosphere features with Suhail sunrise

With the appearance of the Suhail star, the features of the onset of mild weather and a decrease in degrees begin, and the seasonal India low begins to weaken and retreat to the south. With the rise of Suhail, the “Al-Kaws” wind blows, which is a southeasterly wind with high humidity, working to form low clouds along the eastern slopes of the Hajar Mountains in Oman and the Emirates, it may be accompanied by a drizzle called “Al-Kous clouds”.

And active “roih” or “summer winds”, which affect areas around the Hajar Mountains in the Emirates and Oman, and their impact affects the central mountainous regions in the Emirates from the city of Al Dhaid to the city of Al Ain, causing local storms and strong downward winds accompanied by cumulus clouds and heavy thunderstorms. Active and gentle winds called “Habayeb Suhail” blow, which soften the weather.

During the period extending from the rising of Suhail until the autumnal equinox on September 23, heat waves may present, the heat saturated with moisture intensifies. Molasses from dates, also called “Harrat Al-Masateh”..

The “mustah” is a place where wet dates are dried to become dates. Also, during the same period, “Habayeb Suhail” begins to blow, which is an active, moist wind that works to reduce high temperatures and soften the atmosphere.

The rising of Suhail, the beginning of the agricultural season, and the time of the palm tree’s harvest.

The first planting seasons begin and the autumn agricultural season begins, where all kinds of seeds are sown in nurseries that are protected from the hot sun and dry winds, starting in mid-August as early planting, and during the second half of September, the seedlings are transferred to the permanent land, and offshoots and various trees are planted. And the time comes to harvest many varieties of palm trees, and dates are collected and stored, and molasses is made.

And the appearance of the star of Suhail means the start of the season of harvesting dates, so the desert knows that the appearance of Suhail means their departure from Al-Muqiyaz and their departure to the desert with the tendency of the weather to be moderate, so they take their share of dates and leave for the mainland.