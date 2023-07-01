The season of “Jamrat al-Qaiz” begins the day after tomorrow in the Arabian Peninsula and continues until August 10.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said: “The ‘heat ember’ is characterized by extreme heat until the late hours of the night, in addition to the scorching rays of the sun during the day and the intensity of the winds of hot and dry toxins, pointing out that the term ’ember of heat’ It has been circulating in the Arabian Peninsula since ancient times, and it is hotter than fire itself, and heat is the intensity of summer heat.

He added that the phrase “the ember of heat” refers to the highest periods of summer in temperatures throughout the Arabian Peninsula, and lizards and lizards come out at night, and the movement of snakes, jerboas, and vermin activates during the night as well, due to the intensity of the heat during the day, and it may reach degrees higher than 50 degrees Celsius. In desert areas exposed to direct sunlight, the temperature of the land surface exposed to direct sunlight during the heat embers period may exceed 65 degrees Celsius.

He explained that the heat ember period is divided into two periods, the first period extending from July 3 to July 28, and is known as “Gemini”, and in it the air temperature reaches its highest levels, as Ramadan intensifies and the solid earth ignites, and the Arabs say: If Gemini rises, the “comforter”, that is, the solid earth, ignites. While the second period extends from July 29 to August 10, and is known as ‘Al-Marzam’ or ‘Shirari’ or ‘The Arm’, and is characterized by its high temperature and dryness of air, as well as the intensity of the sun’s sting and the heat of the earth, and mirages and dusty swirls are formed.. Saji’ al-Arab says: (If The cubit has risen, the sun has lost its veil and ignited a ray on the horizon, and a mirage shimmers at every bottom)..and during this period there is plenty of wet and the ripening of dates accelerates and turns them into dates due to the intensity of the heat, and there is a “harrat al-mastih” where the wet is spread on the flats to level the dates…and the Arabs say: “If the strap comes out, fill the strap,” i.e., fill the strap pouch with fresh water.

Al-Jarwan pointed out that the period of “Al-Qalayed relaxants” extends from August 11 to September 5, and it is with the rising of the star “Al-Kulaibin” or “Al-Nathrah” and the star “Al-Tarfa”, which is the last period of extreme heat, as the bodies of camels and cattle become weak and the leader relaxes around the camel’s neck due to emaciation. The effect of the long time of intense heat, during which what the farmer defines as “molasses heat” (which works to liquefy the molasses from the desired dates in the pod) as well as “Suhail’s malaise”, as the humidity rises with it and the atmosphere is stressful because the high humidity coincides with the high temperature.

Then zero or zero enters and the temperature begins to decrease at the end of the night with the activity of moist air at the end of August with the rising of the Suhail star, which is in Qarn al-Arab at dawn from the southeastern horizon, the heat is gone and the intensity of the heat begins to clear, as farmers link this period with the stages of ripening of the wet and say about it: The first of these is dyeing the color (the dates acquire their final color), the middle one is the date cooker (the dates turn into dates), and the last is the palm pods (when the palm buds ripen and turn into dates completely, they are renewed).