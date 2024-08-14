The teaching, technical and administrative staff in the educational field, in public and private schools, will begin their work on August 19th. The staff will begin their work with the Professional Development Week, which aims to develop the skills and competencies of the educational field cadres, and is scheduled to be organized at the beginning of each academic semester.

The approved academic calendar for the academic year 2024-2025 revealed details of the schedule for the three semesters, exam dates, holidays and official vacations for students and teachers in government schools.

Students in all educational stages will begin their school year on Monday, August 26, 2024. The number of school days in the new academic year will be 185 days, with 16 weeks in the first semester, 11 weeks in the second semester, and 11 weeks in the third semester. The total number of official holidays will be six days, divided between the first and third semesters, with three days for each.

The final exams for the first semester are scheduled to be from November 27 to December 12, 2024, and the results will be analyzed and issued from January 13 to 17, 2025. The winter break will be on December 16 for students, and on the 23rd of the same month for cadres of all kinds, so that the second semester will begin on January 6, 2025.

The final exams period for the second semester will be from March 10 to 19, 2025, and the results will be announced from April 21 to 25, 2025. Spring break will begin on March 24, 2025 for students, and on the 31st of the same month for teaching, administrative and technical staff, and the third semester will begin on April 14, 2025.

The third semester final exam period will start from June 10 to 19, 2025, and the end-of-year results will be analyzed and released from June 30 to July 2, 2025.

the end-of-year break will begin on June 30 for students, and July 17 for all types of organizations.