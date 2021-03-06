The President of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, received at the Republican Palace today, Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in the presence of a number of ministers and state officials.

The Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) confirmed the start of the bilateral meeting between Al-Burhan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The agency also indicated that Al-Burhan and Al-Sisi will hold a session of talks related to bilateral relations, to be followed by a session of joint talks in the presence of the delegations of the two countries.

Al-Sisi arrived in Khartoum this morning at the head of a high-level delegation on the first official visit after the formation of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council.

According to the agency, the visit comes within the framework of continuous communication, reflecting the vitality and specificity of the relations between the two countries and the two peoples, as well as the numerous meetings and visits carried out by officials in both Khartoum and Cairo.