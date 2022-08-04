The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced the start of work on the Al Ittihad Street development project as of today, calling for the use of alternative roads to ensure easy access to the desired destinations.

Yesterday, Ajman Police announced the activation of the diversion of Al Ittihad Street (Al Nuaimiya Intersection) from today until the completion of the construction of the new bridge.

The director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ajman Police, Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, told Emirates Today that the project plan identified the location of the Al Nuaimiya intersection detour, where the development includes the construction of another bridge in Al Nuaimiya in the opposite direction, while the detour passes from within the Industrial Area, indicating that it will start Work on it today Friday and continue until the end of the project.

He stressed that the administration has taken all preparations for traffic diversions, in order to facilitate the passage of cars and organize traffic in a manner that achieves traffic flow.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched the second package of infrastructure development projects in the emirate, which is part of the second package of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, to develop infrastructure and advance the Emirate of Ajman to be one of the most important Modern cities in the field of architecture and construction.

According to the plan for the development of Al Ittihad Street, the project seeks to raise the capacity of the street, which is one of the most important streets of the emirate and witnesses constant movement around the clock, as it links the emirate and the other emirates.

According to the plan, the street will include five lanes in each direction from the borders of the Emirate of Ajman and Wasit Station to the intersection of the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge. The heritage lane connects the heritage buildings in Al Nakhil 1 area and extends to the waterfront, and is intended only for pedestrians to promote sustainable tourism and preserve the heritage of the area.

The cost of developing Al Ittihad Street is 71 million and 600 thousand dirhams, and it will provide the required expansion that is compatible with the volume of use.

The project seeks to raise the capacity of Al Ittihad Street, which is one of the most important streets of the emirate.