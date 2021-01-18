Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday, through visual communication, the work of the 13th Global Forum for Migration and Development Summit in its thirteenth session chaired by the UAE was launched amid a call by international leaders to the need to develop and intensify international cooperation for recovery From the effects and repercussions of the emerging corona virus pandemic, which contributes to helping migrant workers around the world for temporary contract work.

In the opening session of the summit, international leaders stressed the importance of international partnerships in reviving economic development in the wake of the pandemic taking place in the world, which led to a reduction in human mobility by up to 50%.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, President of the Summit, Nasser bin Thani Al-Hameli, said that facing the challenges of Corona in a way that contributes to the speed of recovery from its repercussions requires a joint international effort between governments and the private sector, by focusing on innovative solutions and expanding international partnerships.

In his opening speech, he emphasized the importance of empowering workers, supporting them, and developing their skills and knowledge in order to help them rebuild their societies once again.

He said that the leadership’s vision has made the UAE a global model for coexistence among the world’s cultures, in a way that contributes to enhancing the development benefits of the country and all the countries of the world to which the workers in the country belong.

He reviewed the UAE’s efforts to address the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, referring in this context to the vaccination program implemented by the UAE government, according to which the country’s citizens and residents receive the vaccine free of charge.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ecuador, former President of the International Forum on Migration and Development 2019, Luis Gallegos, referred to the challenges that the governments of member states have faced in the forum since the outbreak of “Covid-19” and its negative repercussions that made maintaining safe, legal and orderly migration a very difficult task. The Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, Antonio Vitorino, appealed to the countries of the world to intensify their efforts to make vaccines available to all. In his speech, he indicated that many governments have introduced important changes to their policies during the year 2020 to meet the needs of migrants in the face of the epidemic.

In turn, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Angel Gurria said that although expectations indicate that global growth will rise by 4.2% this year and by 3.7% in 2022, the recovery from the severe recession in 2021 will be partial, and mobility will not return. Global has been back to previous levels for some time, due to weak labor demand, travel restrictions and an increase in telecommuting.

In her speech, Elva Johansson, the European Union Commissioner for Internal Affairs, promised to provide the European Union with the necessary financial support to confront the crime of human smuggling, and to support related training programs, especially in light of the growth of immigration opportunities to Europe.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Organization of American States Louis Almagro, in his speech, referred to the efforts made to deal with the challenges that resulted from the displacement of many people in Latin America due to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, stressing that “the future of human mobility in the Americas and the rest of the world cannot be addressed. To be solved by one country ».

The summit is scheduled to discuss until January 26, through 34 working sessions, a package of topics related to migration and development issues, under the slogan “The Future of Human Mobility: Innovative Partnerships for Sustainable Development”, with the presence and participation of about 2000 participants representing more than 100 countries, international organizations and global consultative tracks. And the private sector.

International leaders call for intensifying international cooperation to accelerate recovery from the repercussions of the Corona pandemic.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

