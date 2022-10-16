Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

Today, the most famous producers and manufacturers of dates in the Khalas category are preparing to participate in the date competition competition held within the activities of the Liwa Dates Festival and Auction, which is witnessing a great turnout from various countries of the world to follow up on the first edition of the festival, which will continue until the 24th of this month, organized by the Cultural Events and Programs Management Committee and heritage in Abu Dhabi, which added more strength and enthusiasm to the participants and exhibitors in the various festival competitions.

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the festival was keen to set precise and clear criteria for the dates to be participated in in the dates auction, which is the most prominent and strongest competition, including that the dates are from the local production of the United Arab Emirates for the year 2022, with the exception of the diabetes course designated for farmers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and dates must be from The participant’s private farm and each individual has the right to participate in two categories of the competition, in addition to the elite run available to all.

The specifications of dates and the criteria for participation in the dates competition is that a single participation does not include more than one variety, the quantity to be participated in shall not be less than 100 kilograms within the categories of individual runs, and the quantity to be participated in in the elite race shall not be less than 5 items with a weight of 25 kilograms for each item. With the need for dates to be free from insect infestations and their residues, and other apparent defects or unnatural taste and smell, in addition to the appropriate size of dates, and they should be presented in the boxes designated by the committee. Until 3 pm, no entries will be accepted after the specified time, while the eligibility to dispose of the participating dates belongs to the organizing committee and dates that did not obtain a position in any stage are entered in the auction, and their value is the right of the participant.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects in the Abu Dhabi Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs Management Committee, confirmed that the festival, since its launch on the first day, has attracted diverse categories of the public, including citizens, residents and tourists, in addition to palm plantations owners and palm lovers from inside and outside the country, noting that the festival It includes a variety of different events, programs and activities that meet the needs of all visitors of different nationalities, as it is a destination and meeting place for families and families to spend recreational and cultural times in an atmosphere saturated with the heritage of the past and the nobility of the present.

Al Mazrouei added that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi continues to enhance the process of preserving Emirati heritage by holding a festival and the Liwa Dates Auction and other events throughout the year to add to the attention the state gives to the agricultural sector to enhance its contribution to food security and the national economy under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the festival embodies the committee’s strategy, whose programs, festivals and events are inspired by the thought of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in preserving the ancient Emirati heritage and its continuity, especially the palm tree, which represents a mainstay of the Emirati society and its inherited traditions to consolidate the position of palm trees. Dates are a symbol of the originality of the past, good for the present, and a guarantee for tomorrow, as date palms are closely related to the original heritage of the UAE.

Dates Village

Despite being held for the first time in the Al Dhafra region as part of the Liwa Dates Festival and Auction, the Global Dates Village attracted to it the most famous producers and manufacturers of dates from different countries of the world to showcase its most important date products, and succeeded in drawing the attention of the public and visitors who raced to see the most famous types of dates that characterize them. Each of the countries exhibiting in the Global Village within multiple pavilions side by side to offer visitors a variety of wonderful products for dates. In front of each pavilion of the village stands a representative of the participating countries, providing visitors with information and advice on the displayed products, which represent the most famous products produced by each country in an exquisite panel that reflects the extent of harmony in displaying different types of dates to visitors, the public and those interested in palm cultivation and date products from various participating countries, including the Republic of Egypt Arab Republic, Sudan, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Kingdom of Morocco, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in addition to the United States of America and the State of Israel.

The pavilions of the Global Date Village contribute to informing the participants of the strategy for developing the dates sector and investment opportunities, in addition to learning about the latest agricultural technologies and the experiences of participants in the festival from different countries of the world. It was natural for the pavilions of the participating countries to attract visitors and the public from different countries of the world to get acquainted with those exhibits offered by the global village in a wonderful harmony and harmony in a real and strong competition that is in the interest of date lovers before producers and exhibitors, as the festival succeeded in strengthening ties and exchanging experiences between producers and manufacturers of dates From inside and outside the country, as well as encouraging innovation and competition, transferring modern information, exchanging experiences, and opening new horizons for producers and manufacturers of dates to market and export their products.

The international participation aims to consolidate and preserve the historical position of the palm tree, preserve the cultural and heritage heritage and the industries associated with the palm tree, and take advantage of the role these festivals play in introducing locally produced dates and marketing them externally, as well as exchanging experiences and familiarizing themselves with regional experiences in palm cultivation, date production, and transactions. Good agricultural and manufacturing practices, specifications, marketing and export of dates.

cooking contest

The Higher Organizing Committee of the festival was keen to organize an international competition to prepare delicious dishes using dates and olive oil, during which international chefs from international hotels and restaurants will compete for three days in front of a jury specialized in tasting local and international dishes and food.

18 different competitions

The Supreme Committee of the Liwa Dates Festival and Auction was keen to organize a variety of competitions that touch the interest of palm plantation lovers and those interested in dates. The first session of the festival included 18 various competitions, including competitions targeting farmers within the dates auction, which includes 7 categories (Al Fard, Khalas, Dabbas, Boumaan, Shishi and Shot Al Sukkari). “Maftel” is open to farmers from within the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries), in addition to the Liwa Elite Dates round, during which multiple types of luxurious dates are presented, with no less than 5 varieties, and there is also: a competition for dates packaging in its two categories (dates without additives and stuffed dates), which target farmers, producers and young people in this field.

The festival will also include the International Olive Oil Competition in cooperation with the premium olive oil expert Emmanuel Deschlet, founder of Olio Nuevo Days Company, in addition to organizing cooking classes for adults and children to educate the public about the importance of olive oil and how to use it in various cooking processes, in addition to the International Dates Cooking Competition Dates products, olive oil, honey competition in its two categories (liquid honey and wax honey), and two photography and drawing competitions in the two categories (palm, dates, wildlife and marine life in Al Dhafra).