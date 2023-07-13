The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of field tests for participating companies and institutions, from inside and outside the country, in the third edition of the “Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transportation” competition, in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which is affiliated with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ). The total prizes for this competition are (two million and three hundred thousand dollars) distributed to the two categories of leading companies and local academic institutions.

In detail, Ahmed Bahrozyan, Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transportation at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The third session of the challenge is launched following the success achieved by the first and second sessions, and within the framework of the Authority’s efforts to enhance the pioneering role of the Emirate of Dubai in the field of Self-driving transportation, and its keenness to embody the government’s vision to convert 25% of the total transportation trips in Dubai into self-driving trips by 2030. The focus of this edition of the competition is under the title: (Self-driving buses).

The third session of the challenge witnessed an increase in the number of entries in the categories of leading companies and local academic institutions compared to previous sessions, as the total number of applications submitted to the challenge reached 27 applications from different countries of the world, exceeding the target number by up to 130% for the category of leading companies, and by 130%. 175% for the category of local academic institutions.

Behrozyan added: “The third edition of the challenge bears a new competitive nature for the participants in the field of (self-driving buses), which confirms the authority’s keenness to continue to enhance the pioneering role of the Dubai government, and to expand the use of self-driving transport technology at all levels. $2 million for leading companies, and $300,000 for the category of local academic institutions.

Muammar Al Kathiri, Executive Director of the Engineering and Sustainability Sector at the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), confirmed that Dubai Silicon Oasis, and from its position as an economic zone specialized in knowledge and innovation within the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, has constituted, since its inception, an open laboratory for the latest technologies of smart cities and communities of the future. Which reinforces Dubai’s leadership among the smartest cities in the world.

Al Kathiri added: “The Dubai Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, which is successfully organized by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority at the Oasis for the third year in a row, consolidates the emirate’s position on indicators of innovation, designing the future, creating opportunities, strengthening partnerships between the government and private sectors, and supporting research and development in various vital sectors so that Dubai becomes one of the The most important global economic cities according to Dubai Agenda D33.

The winners will be announced during the third session of the (Dubai World Conference on Self-Driving Mobility) organized by the RTA from (26-27) next September. Self-driving from policymakers, technology developers, researchers, and academics specializing in this field, and in other related fields, during which the winners of the challenge that revolves around the hub of self-driving buses are honored.

The conference will also be accompanied by an exhibition on self-driving mobility that will attract more than 60 exhibitors and 2,000 visitors. Several dialogue sessions, seminars and workshops will be held to exchange experiences and discuss the latest developments and innovations in self-driving mobility technology.