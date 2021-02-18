Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Department of Al Dhafra Hospitals, affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), announced the opening of the Dalma Island Hospital Outside Pharmacy for self-payment every day, 24 hours. Or medicines that do not require prescriptions, in addition to providing medical supplies to families.

Hamad Khamis Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Al Dhafra Hospitals Department, explained that the decision to operate the Dalma Island pharmacy in front of the public and residents of the island comes within the framework of Al Dhafra Hospitals’ keenness to provide the best treatment and medical services to the residents of the region, explaining that Dalma Island is distinguished by a special nature, given its distance from land. And the lack of pharmacies, especially inside the island, and the fact that Delma Island Hospital’s pharmacy is the only pharmacy on the island.

He said: Accordingly, it was decided to exclude that pharmacy and open it to the island’s residents throughout the day, whether to dispense medicines that include a prescription from the treating doctor or medicines that the patient needs without a prescription, as well as the medical supplies needed by the island’s residents.

Al-Mansoori added: All medicines that the population may need will be provided regularly and permanently to the population, based on a study prepared by specialists to determine the types of medicines that the population may need on the island, and to provide them through a program that Al Dhafra Hospitals deals with to ensure The availability of medicines on a regular basis in all pharmacies in its affiliated hospitals.

A number of families said the decision provides them with easy access to over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies.