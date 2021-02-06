Today, Saturday, several German federal states received the first shipments of the “AstraZeneca” anti-corona virus vaccine produced by a British-Swedish company.

The central German state of Hesse received 26,400 vaccine doses, 9,600 doses have arrived in the state of Thuringia, while 14,400 doses reached the state of Berlin.

North Rhine-Westphalia obtained 74,400 packages of the Corona vaccine.

And start vaccination with this vaccine as of next week.

According to data from the German Ministry of Health, it is assumed that a total of 345,600 vaccine doses will be delivered to the states on Saturday.

Next week, 391200 vaccine doses will be delivered, and after another week, one million doses were received, and then a million and a half in the following week.

AstraZeneca said it wants to provide about 3.2 million doses of the vaccine by the beginning of next March.