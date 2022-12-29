Starting next Monday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will implement the system of annual contributions and fines from establishments and employers affiliated with the private sector, who are not committed to achieving the Emiratisation goals, which are determined by a decision of the Council of Ministers at a rate of 2% of the total skilled labor for each establishment, at a value of 72 thousand dirhams. annually for each citizen employee who has not been appointed, confirming that it has set up a control mechanism to ensure the extent to which establishments with more than 50 workers adhere to the Emiratization rates through a special electronic system that shows the numbers of citizens and targets for each facility, provided that the value of monthly contributions increases progressively At a rate of 1000 dirhams each year.

The Emiratisation Targets Contributions System will enter into force next Monday, in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision, while the “Ministry” reaffirmed its keenness to support and enable private companies and help them achieve Emiratisation goals, calling on the targeted companies to benefit from the incentive privilege support packages provided by the “Nafes” program. To recruit Emirati cadres.

The Ministry affirmed that adherence to the legislation regulating the labor market is ultimately in the interest of private sector companies and their employees, reiterating its warning to private sector companies and establishments against negative exploitation of the advantages of “Nafis”, especially in light of its monitoring of some practices related to localization in the local labor market, such as reducing Some companies for the salaries offered to citizens who are candidates to work for them, given that the “Nafes” program provides them with several advantages, including salary support when they are hired.

And she explained that Cabinet Resolution No. (95) of 2022 regarding administrative violations and penalties related to the initiatives and programs of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, set a list of violations and administrative penalties related to negative practices, and circumventing the goals of the “Nafes” program and Emiratization targets, which include five types of violations, which It may be committed by employers or some categories of citizens, and the penalties for it vary according to the nature of the violation committed by the establishment or the beneficiary.

According to the “Ministry”, the list of five violations includes: “fictitious localization and fraud to obtain the privileges of the (Nafes) program and circumventing the requirement to achieve the goals of localization, as well as the failure of the beneficiary to join the work after issuing the work permit and the establishment obtaining support from the (Nafes) program, as well as irregularity The beneficiary at work with the establishment after joining, or the beneficiary quitting work and the establishment not informing the (NAFES) Council, in addition to the beneficiary’s interruption from training or study programs for reasons not accepted by the Council, and finally, the establishment not reporting any change to the terms of use without A reason accepted by the Council,” stressing that the ministerial decision imposes financial fines that may reach 100,000 dirhams, and the beneficiary’s support is stopped and the sums spent are recovered.

According to the “Ministry”, the decision specified a set of penalties and administrative fines that differ according to the nature of the violation committed by the establishment and related to “Nafes”, such as circumventing to obtain these privileges or circumventing the requirement to achieve the goals of localization, especially through fictitious localization, stressing that in the event of submission The establishment or the beneficiary incorrect documents or data to obtain the services or benefits of “Nafis”, or for the purposes of evading or circumventing the localization system. The decision provided for the application of a financial fine of not less than 20 thousand and not more than 100 thousand dirhams, and the cessation of support for the beneficiary and recover the sums paid to him.

According to the decision, a financial fine of 20,000 dirhams will be applied to each citizen employee, and the support will be stopped and the amounts that were disbursed to the facility will be refunded in the event that it fails to take the prescribed measures, in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations and its amendments, its executive regulations and decisions. Executed, in cases where the beneficiary did not join the work after issuing the work permit, and the establishment obtained support from Nafes.

The Ministry stressed that it will not tolerate the application of the necessary procedures with any company that attempts to defraud or exploit the policies and decisions of Emiratisation, including the advantages of the “Nafes” program, and will firmly confront the negative and wrong practices related to the Emiratisation procedures that must be followed by private sector companies.

Expanding the job base

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that it supports the achievement of Emiratization goals through two tracks. The first is to expand the base of jobs available to citizens in the private sector, and the second is to build a safety net that supports them in their professional path, as the “Nafes” program encourages citizens of the country to enter the field of the private sector with Benefit from the highest possible level of government empowerment and support.

The Ministry called on citizens who are about to work, or who are currently working in the private sector, or members of society in general, to report any wrong practices related to Emiratisation in the labor market, by contacting the Ministry’s call center 600590000, with the aim of strengthening control and raising the level of compliance.